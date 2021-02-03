Another year, six more football seniors from Joplin are headed to the next level.
Dominick Simmons, Davis Ramsey and Keaton Renfro signed letters of intent to further their football careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon inside Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Simmons will play at Evangel, Ramsey at William Penn and Renfroe at Missouri S&T.
Three more Eagles — Nathan Glades, Scott Lowe and Trayshawn Thomas — are staying home after signing with Missouri Southern.
Simmons, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound cornerback and kick returner, tallied 34 tackles as a senior and caught two interceptions.
"Evangel's really the only school that offered to me this past year," Simmons said. "They've got a good program and I would love to be a part of their team. I've been a part of Joplin for a long time and I've been playing with these guys since I was little. It's great to sign with them on the same day."
Ramsey, 6-4, 245 pounds, was an offensive tackle and defensive end for the Eagles.
"When I visited at William Penn, it was really just a great environment," Ramsey said. "I liked it a lot. A couple of Joplin guys have gone up there the past few years. It just felt like home. I just want to go up there and do the best I can do, be the best I can be."
Renfro, a 6-1, 185 receiver, hauled in 41 passes for 530 yards and three touchdowns. He had 12 catches —two for scores — during his junior year and accumulated 855 all-purpose yards during his two seasons at the varsity level.
He also earned third-team all-conference honors this past season.
"It means a lot to play at the next level because it's just a special opportunity," Renfro said. "Not everyone gets it, and it's just a blessing. The college felt like home when I went on my visit. The coaches really care for me. I think it's the right place for me. My time here at Joplin is super special. That's something we will remember forever. I think we had a big impact on the community and they had an even bigger impact on us."
As for goals the three have set looking ahead to their collegiate careers:
"I just want to get my weight and get ready for next year." Simmons said.
"I want to go up there and do the best I can do, be the best I can be," Ramsey said.
"The coaching staff plans on me being a receiver and anywhere on the offense as an athlete," Renfro said. "I want to be what they need on the team and make a great impact. Hopefully, I'll break some records up there."
