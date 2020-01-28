Joplin’s battle-tested seniors made key plays down the stretch, and the Eagles earned a hard-fought 64-60 win over Kickapoo on Tuesday night in nonconference boys basketball action inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Eagles trailed by one with under two minutes to play, but the hosts’ experience showed when crunch time arrived as Joplin closed the game on a 7-2 surge.
“I was really proud of them,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “We made big plays when we had to. We thought if both teams played the way they’re capable, it would come down to about five or six plays or little things ... loose balls, taking charges or making free throws. That’s ultimately what happened.”
In a back and forth clash between former Ozark Conference rivals, the Chiefs held a 58-57 lead with 1:40 remaining when Joplin senior Isaiah Davis scored in the paint to give his team the lead for good. Moments later, JHS senior Dakarai Allen converted a steal into a layup to give the Eagles a 61-58 cushion with 45 seconds remaining.
After a key defensive stop by the Eagles, the Chiefs were forced to foul. Joplin sophomore guard Always Wright hit the second of two free throws with 25 seconds left for a 62-58 advantage. Kickapoo’s Micah McIntire scored in the paint with 11 seconds on the clock to make it a two-point game.
After drawing a foul, Joplin senior Tommy Hafer calmly sank a pair of clutch free throws for the final margin, as the Chiefs misfired on a late 3-point attempt.
“Isaiah made a huge bucket, Dakarai came up with a big steal and I’m proud of Tommy,” Coach Hafer said. “It’s a totally different game at the end if he doesn’t make those free throws. That’s a good win.”
The Eagles, now 13-4, extended their winning streak to five.
Three players scored in double figures for Joplin as senior Zach Westmoreland had 17, Allen added 16 and Tommy Hafer added 10. All three are seniors. Davis and Wright contributed nine points apiece.
Ranked 10th in Class 5 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Kickapoo fell to 9-7.
“I’m obviously disappointed right now,” Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry said. “We knew going into the game that Joplin is one of the top teams in the area, so I expected more fight from our kids. We didn’t have dudes bringing guys together or wanting to it get it done as a unit. We were just out there playing. When you play a good team like that, you have to do more than just show up. They made plays, and we didn’t. They earned the win.”
Junior guard Anton Brookshire scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Chiefs, while classmate Cameron Liggans added 15 and McIntire had 13.
Blake Tash's wing 3-pointer gave Joplin a 20-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Kickapoo used a 9-4 run in the second period to go up 33-28, but an old-fashioned three-point play by Wright cut Joplin's deficit to two at the break.
“I felt like we played pretty well offensively in the first half, but we did a poor job defensively,” McHenry said. “In the second half, I thought we played better defensively, but our offense wasn’t as good.”
The Eagles put together a 9-0 run in the third period, but the Chiefs responded by scoring eight straight points later in the frame. Westmoreland scored Joplin’s final four points of the third quarter, and the Eagles led 46-45.
There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter until the Eagles finished strong.
Coach Hafer credited his seniors with coming up big in crunch time.
“We did a good job late of moving the ball and attacking gaps,” Hafer said. “And those are bunch of seniors out there, along with Always. Those guys have been in big situations. That was evident by how they responded in the last minute.”
Joplin returns to Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday night at Carthage.
