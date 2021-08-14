The Field of Dreams baseball game on Thursday was a must-watch even for football coaches.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper included, especially when it comes to having live football back at Junge Field in front of fans with new bright lights and a flashy new video board to flaunt.
“We practiced here (on Friday night) under the new lights and with the scoreboard running,” Jasper said. “I don’t know if there is anything better than Junge. It’s special. They had the Field of Dreams baseball game the other day, and I’m a big fan of that movie. I like that movie. It gives you chicken skin. That’s how I feel about Junge.
“I don’t know if there is a more special place in this world.”
And Saturday marked the end of the Eagles’ first week of preseason workouts as Joplin hosted its annual Red and White Scrimmage at Junge. The varsity, junior varsity and freshman took turns with two 15-play periods during the 90-minute scrimmage.
To say Jasper was pleased with what he saw from his players would be an understatement.
“I thought for a Red and White Scrimmage, this is my 15th year as a head coach, this was the smoothest one as far as least amount of penalties, least amount of bad snaps and least amount of obvious missed assignments,” Jasper said. “All of that stuff that glares at you. But trust me, we have a lot of stuff to clean up. The pace, I thought, was very smooth.”
One of the areas that stood out was the varsity defense that recovered two fumbles and limited the offense to only one score — a 50-yard touchdown run from quarterback Always Wright.
“Obviously, Coach (Nick) Reid does a great job,” Jasper said. “Eleven helmets to the football and (they were) flying around. They have been great all summer long. They are a veteran group. I believe nine out of 11 of those guys are seniors. That’s going to be a fun group to watch this year.”
Now an established signal caller, Wright proved to be efficient while finding receivers Landen Atherton, Terrance Gibson, Jack Stanley, Carthage transfer Hudson Moore and freshman Noah Soriano with the majority of his passes.
“(Always) is good, man,” Jasper said. “He picked up right where he left off last year as far as getting people where they need to be offline and online, making sure everything is good to go. He’s reading the ball and getting it where it needs to be.
“I think we had just one dropped pass at the varsity level. Always put it there and we caught it. They turned and all got positive yardage after the catch. All good stuff from our receivers.”
With the graduation of standout Nathan Glades, Joplin will have new faces at running back this fall. Junior Drew VanGilder and sophomore Quin Renfro split carries in both of the varsity sessions.
“They complement each other really well,” Jasper said. “First of all, they run the ball really hard. Second of all, they make their cut and they get vertical. There is not any dancing around. They follow their blocks well. They are a really fun duo.”
In other sessions, the junior varsity team offense did not score. However, senior Jacob Britton and sophomores Devon Hughes and Chavis Coleman each recorded runs of double-digit yardage.
The freshmen scored three times in the scrimmage. Davin Thomas scored first on a run covering 50 yards while Tayshaun Palmer broke through the Eagle defense with an 80-yard run for paydirt.
Carter Harbin also connected with Soriano for a 60-yard touchdown strike.
Joplin is in action next when it plays host to a jamboree with Webb City, Seneca and Lamar on Aug. 20. In a much-anticipated matchup, the Eagles and the Cardinals open the regular season one week later at Webb City.
Jasper said there’s a lot his Eagles can take away from Saturday’s scrimmage.
“No injuries tonight, which is always the biggest key to a successful scrimmage,” Jasper said. “Secondly, we got some really good film to evaluate, especially with the positions. Really, every position is still up for grabs. Obviously, some are a little tighter than others. We have great film to evaluate and they have great film to learn from.
“That’s the first thing we will do when we meet on Thursday afternoon is watch film and learn from our mistakes and get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.