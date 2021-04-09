Joplin tallied a pair of late goals to secure a 3-0 victory over Monett in nonconference girls soccer action at the JHS Sports Complex.
The Eagles (3-1) held a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal. Joplin goalkeeper Reece Schroer recorded four saves.
Brynn Driver's goal in the 15th minute provided the Eagles a 1-0 halftime lead.
Mya Johnson, who is normally the JHS keeper, scored in the 67th minute to make it 2-0, and Sage Mitchell scored one minute later off a pass from Masyn Briggs for the final margin.
The Eagles are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Cassville.
