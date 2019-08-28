In 2018 Joplin’s boys soccer season reached its peak when the Eagles upset Republic and Springfield Central to win the district championship, the first for the Eagles in five years.
Now the Eagles look to build off that momentum entering the 2019 campaign.
“Hopefully we can build off that and repeat that,” new head coach Josh Thompson said. “What we tried to set early on is a mindset of one game at a time. This is a different squad, and we’re figuring out where we are as a team.”
Joplin, which finished 9-17 last year after losing to Lee’s Summit in the first round of the state tournament, opens its season on Friday at home against Aurora. The junior varsity match starts at 5, and the varsity match will follow.
The Eagles begin their Central Ozark Conference schedule next Tuesday with a home match against Carl Junction.
Joplin has several returning players with experience.
“We lost a lot of seniors,” Thompson said, “but there were a lot of guys who did get some varsity time because of injuries.
“Ray (Rashawn Davis) for sure on top is back along with Michael Landers in the middle, Connor Simon and Dilan Sancehz as well. Jackson Reynolds (defender) started some games. We’re not really void of experience.”
Among the new players competing for starting spots are junior Josh Yarnell and seniors Landon Vowels and Alexis Gomez in the back line, sophomore Grayson Stover at midfield and sophomore Andrew Taylor at forward.
“We’ll see who will step up as we progress,” Thompson said.
The Eagles have a new goalkeeper in junior Josh Harryman.
“This is his first time playing soccer,” Thompson said. “He’s been our guy all summer. He’s come to all the voluntary workouts over the summer. He’s learned a lot, and (Tuesday night’s jamboree) was his first time in the spotlight. He did well. He first scrimmage he got some jitters out of the way. The second game he learned. That’s what we’re looking for — a loss or victory, build off that.”
Thompson was promoted to head coach after spending the last two years as an assistant under Luis Percovich. Percovich is in Springfield teaching at Glendale and coaching a club team.
“I learned a lot from Luis,” Thompson said. “Definitely a lot of my ideas are similiar, but I also have a lot of my own. We’ll see that as the season progresses. He is someone I looked up to the last couple of years and learned a lot from him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.