After going 8-14 in his second season leading the Joplin soccer program, Josh Thompson is bullish on the experienced roster that awaits him this fall.
The Eagles' roster is headlined by a large senior class, led by team captain Andrew Taylor who picked up second-team all-COC honors last season. Joplin also brings back seniors Dilan Sanchez, Roberto Reyes, Abraham Montanez, Grayson Stovern, Noah Pearson, Eric Nelson and Gabriel DeLeon.
“The group we had last year was a strong one,” Thompson said. “I think that is one of the strengths coming into this year. We are replacing some talent for sure, but I think we have the talent from last year to fit into those places.
“I’m excited and looking forward to this season. I’m really optimistic. I think we have a better feeling as a group than probably what I’ve experienced in the past. There is a very, very strong team mentality, and everybody is pushing each other to put in hard work. Those intangibles make me excited looking forward to this season.”
The key subtraction for the Eagles is the graduation of all-conference selection Josh Yarnall, who is now playing at Central Methodist.
Taylor, the team’s leading goal scorer last year, will be back on the wing while Stovern will play on the back line. Sanchez, a four-year starter, will play a midfield position and Reyes is capable of playing multiple positions.
Montanez returns on the back line while Pearson will play left or right back. DeLeon will play on the wing and Nelson will look to contribute up top.
“We have some strong seniors,” Thompson said.
The junior class is expected to be strong, too.
Thompson noted leading assists man Luciano Reyes will be returning at the striking position and will be in position to push for leading goal scorer. Carlos Palma will also look to make an impact at the varsity level.
Other top returnees include Andrew Jordan, Brayden Anderson, Joseph Ipsen, Adam Montanez, Justin Kilafwa, William Cupp, Grayden Cravens and Benjamin Hedrick.
Joplin hosts a jamboree with Carthage, Neosho and Monett on Aug. 24. The Eagles open the season with home games against Carl Junction and Carthage on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, respectively.
“A goal for us is a goal for everybody, but the last time we won district was this senior group’s freshman year,” Thompson said. “This group is hungry to repeat that success in their senior season because this group played a part, albeit a minor part. And then there’s the junior class behind them that is hungry to get their first district win. We are really pushing for that.
“We are focused on getting back to a winning mindset because we want to create something that we can build on. I think that’s something this year we will overcome those barriers from the past, and I think that this is the group to do it with the mentality that they have now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.