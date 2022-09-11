ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin softball team keeps on rolling.
Joplin extended its win streak to nine games with victories of 7-2 over West Plains and 15-8 over Rogersville on Saturday in Rogersville.
The Eagles improved to an impressive 15-2 on the season.
Game one saw Jill McDaniel lead the way in the circle. The senior righty struck out eight batters and allow two hits in a complete-game win.
Joplin tallied 12 hits offensively. Libby Munn went 2 for 4 with a two-run blast in the fifth, while Abby Lowery and Izzy Yust notched three hits apiece.
Lowery scored three runs, while Yust drove in a run and scored a run. Riley Kelly also had one hit and two RBI.
The Eagles rolled past Rogersville with 14 hits. Maria Loum went 4 for 4 with three RBI, while Lowery finished 2 for 4 with four driven in.
Leadoff hitter Bailey Ledford touched home four times, collected two hits, drew two walks and drove in a run.
Starter Ava Wolf fired three innings of one-run softball. Caelyn Bobski finished it off with four innings out of the bullpen.
Joplin returns to Central Ozark Conference action with Republic at home on Tuesday.
