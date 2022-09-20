CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin’s softball team has reached the 20-win plateau.
With a 14-3 triumph over Carl Junction on Tuesday, the Eagles improved to 20-5 and 4-1 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Joplin totaled 16 hits in the contest. Abby Lowery went 2 for 4 with four RBI, while Libby Munn homered and finished with three RBI.
Taryn Casey went a perfect 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI, while Maria Loum added a trio of hits with two RBI. Riley Kelly also notched two hits and drove in one run.
Ava Wolf earned the complete-game victory in the circle. She surrendered two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts in five innings.
Carl Junction slipped to 6-9 and 0-5 in the league. Hannah Cole suffered the loss after allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Kiley Spencer collected a hit and drove in two runs.
Joplin plays at Willard on Thursday while Carl Junction goes to Branson.
Kinnaird, Carpenter lead Wildcats past Cardinals
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Autumn Kinnaird and Abbie Carpenter put together big days at the plate as Neosho toppled Webb City 11-6 in eight innings on Tuesday afternoon at WCHS softball field.
The Wildcats, improving to 15-3, extended their win streak to nine. Webb City fell to 9-9.
Carpenter doubled twice, singled once and finished with three RBI, while Kinnaird homered and singled en route to driving in three to lead Neosho’s offense. Beclynn Garrett went 2 for 5 with a solo bomb and three runs scored.
Olivia Emery added a pair of hits with two driven in, while McKaylie Forrest had a hit and drove in two.
Emery also earned the win for the Wildcats. She tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run softball out of the bullpen, striking out seven batters and walking no one.
Kylee Sargent highlighted Webb City’s offense with a solo home run. Alex Maturino had a hit and two RBI, while Liz Rhuems collected a trio of hits and scored a run.
Laney Taylor took the loss. She surrendered nine earned runs on 13 hits in all eight innings.
Neosho plays at Monett on Wednesday while Webb City travels to Republic on Thursday.
Carthage out slugs Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — The Carthage softball team tallied 20 hits in a 16-11 victory over Branson Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Carthage improved to 11-10 on the season.
Seven different individuals logged multi-hit performances for the Tigers. Ashlynn Jackson went 2 for 5 with a game-high four RBI, while Lexa Youngblood rapped four hits with three runs scored and one RBI.
Alexis Smith went 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Ashlynn Brust, Jenna Calhoon and Brooklynn Dolon-Main collected two hits apiece with two runs driven in.
In the circle, Jackson earned the win after hurling 5 1/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. Addison Wallace tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs on three hits.
Brooklyn Davis paced Branson’s offense, going 2 for 4 with four RBI. Kaleah Morrison took the loss after allowing eight runs on 13 hits through 5 1/3 innings of work.
Carthage plays at Nixa on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.