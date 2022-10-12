SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fifth-seeded Joplin softball team fell to top-seeded Ozark 9-1 in the Class 5 District 5 semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at Central Ballpark in Springfield.
Ozark, improving to 27-7, advanced to the district title game.
The Tigers started fast, scoring one run in the first and sprinkled three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to build a 6-0 advantage. Ozark added three more runs in the sixth and the Eagles scored their lone tally in the top of the seventh.
Senior Jordyn Foley limited Joplin to four hits in the complete-game win. She struck out 10 batters.
Audrey Carlson went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and two-run triple. Savannah Hughes added two hits — one a solo home run.
Ozark's Natalie Morgan also produced a two-run triple.
Jill McDaniel suffered the loss for Joplin. She allowed six earned runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and two walks through six innings of work.
McDaniel accounted for the Eagles' lone run, a RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Joplin finished the season 23-11 overall — its best record since the team went 26-9 in 2015. The Eagles graduate just two seniors — McDaniel and Izzy Yust.
