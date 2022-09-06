Another day, another gritty win for the Joplin softball team.
The Eagles plated across four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a 4-1 victory over Carthage in their Central Ozark Conference opener on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
Joplin, improving to 11-2 and 1-0 in the COC, extended its win streak to five games. Carthage dropped to 5-6 and 0-1 in the league.
“Credit to the Carthage pitcher (Ashlynn Jackson),” Joplin coach Brenden Schneider said. “She came out and knew exactly how to attack us. She was spinning it. She kept us off balance. That’s a gritty ball team. It’s always a tough game against Carthage. Overall, you kind of feel like you escaped one there, but at the same time, our girls stayed patient in the box. They kept making adjustments. I’m very proud of them.”
The Eagles rally started with a leadoff bunt single from Bailey Ledford in the sixth. Ledford reached second on a fielding error on the same play.
After an Abby Lowery single followed by strikeouts of Jadyn Pankow and Riley Kelly, Izzy Yust stepped to the plate and took two strikes before Ledford broke for home, stealing the bag untouched as Joplin tied the game at one.
“She (Ledford) understands what she can do for our ball club,” Schneider said. “We are very blessed to have somebody like that on our team, who not only thinks the game that way, but is aggressive and wants to play that way. Our girls can learn that’s the way we should play the game.”
Lowery also swiped third on Ledford’s steal of home. That set up Yust’s go-ahead RBI single through the left side to pull the Eagles in front 2-1.
Sophomore Libby Munn put an exclamation mark on the inning, blasting a two-run shot out to center field to account for Joplin’s final scoring in the game.
“Izzy just had a gritty at-bat,” Schneider said. “She’s in the box working, working and working. She had a good two-strike approach and did what needed to be done. I’m very proud of her. She’s another leader.
“What can you say about Libby Munn? That kid is on a tear right now. It’s really nice when the player in your 6-hole is doing things like that. That’s the kind of kid she is. She wants to get better. She knows what she needs to do to get better. She’s constantly working time and time again, and you see the results of it. She hits a ball hard in that second at-bat and that third at-bat speaks for itself.”
Joplin’s senior hurler Jill McDaniel put the finishing touches on the win by tossing a scoreless top of the seventh to cap another dazzling outing. The righty fanned seven batters and allowed one run — an RBI infield hit from Aven Willis in the fifth — on five hits and did not issue a walk.
“One run is impressive enough, but to have no walks in a game is just phenomenal,” Schneider said. “That’s the stuff we want to see from her. That’s the stuff a senior pitcher does.”
The Eagles flashed the leather in the seventh. Carthage’s Lexa Youngblood laced a hard liner up the middle, but Joplin second baseman Maria Loum dived and robbed Youngblood with a web gem catch.
“The thing I’m most proud of with Maria is she made the error an inning or two before that to the naked eye seems like a simple play,” Schneider said. “But it’s really that tweener — do I catch it or do I not? She didn’t let it get to her. She went up and had a great at-bat the next inning. Then the next time she gets a chance to make a play, she makes a phenomenal one. That’s the stuff we need to have. You have to be mentally tough.”
The Tigers had their own web gem in the game. With one out and a runner on second in the fifth, Loum lofted a flyball to Carthage center fielder Landry Cochran who made the catch and fired a bullet to third, cutting down Taryn Casey attempting to tag up on the play.
“We made some good plays,” Carthage coach Stephanie Ray said. “Landry caught a ball and hosed somebody at third base. She’s capable of doing that. We are pretty young and still kind of going through those growing pains, going through those motions. We have to quit doing it. We are a third of the way through the season. We’ve replaced an entire infield, but every single one of these girls are capable of making those types of plays everyday.”
Joplin outhit Carthage 6-5. Jackson suffered the loss and was tagged with four earned runs in six innings.
A senior, Jackson finished with four strikeouts and one walk.
Joplin plays at Seneca at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday while Carthage goes to Ozark on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.