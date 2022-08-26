The Joplin softball team opened the 2022 season in style with a pair of victories Friday in the Kick off Classic at Aurora.
Joplin (2-0) upended Aurora 18-5 in its season opener followed by a 3-2 victory over Carl Junction to finish off the day’s action.
Game one saw the Eagles push across four runs in the top of the first. Joplin tacked on seven runs in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to finish off its scoring.
Aurora got on the board in the bottom half of the first and also four in the fifth.
Five different Joplin batters collected two or more hits in game one. Riley Kelly and Abby Lowery notched a pair of hits and drove in three runs each, while Bailey Ledford and Maria Loum had two hits and produced two RBI.
Libby Munn also had a hit and amassed two runs batted in.
Joplin starter Jill McDaniel earned the win in her season debut. The righty struck out six batters and walked three while allowing one run (no earned) on two hits through 3 2/3 innings of work.
Ava Wolf pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to slam the door for the Eagles.
After Carl Junction jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Joplin plated across tallies in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
McDaniel held up the lead in a dazzling performance. She went the distance and allowed just two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Jadyn Pankow went 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Libby Munn and Loum added run-scoring hits apiece as well.
Joplin concludes play in the Kick off Classic on Saturday.
