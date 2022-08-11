The Brenden Schneider era is soon to start for Joplin softball.
“It’s kind of crazy to think we are just a few weeks away from the season starting,” Schneider said. “I am so excited to be coaching this group. Our girls are hard working and fun. Everyday they show up with smiles, ready to work. I really could not ask for a better group in my first year as a head coach.”
Schneider, tabbed as the Eagles coach during the spring, will have a veteran-laden squad at his disposal.
Joplin comes off its winningest since season 2015. The Eagles went 16-14 overall last fall and return 11 players with varsity experience.
It starts with senior Jill McDaniel in the circle. She posted a 3.41 ERA with 127 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings of work last fall.
“We will lean on Jill heavily this year just as we did last year,” Schneider said.
Freshmen Caelyn Bobski and Ava Wolf both look to make an impact in the circle.
Behind the plate, Schneider said his team is lucky to have two very capable catchers back in junior Kirsten McMillen and sophomore Riley Kelly.
At first base, sophomore Jadyn Pankow will be replacing Madisyn Tracy. Pankow had a standout freshman campaign that saw her hit a team-leading .444 with one home run and 23 driven in.
“We hope she (Jadyn) continues her success from last year,” Schneider said.
Sophomore Maria Loum will hold down second base once again. Loum also had a big freshman season, hitting .396 with one homer and 13 RBI.
Middle infield defense is expected to be a strength for Joplin as senior Izzy Yust returns to shortstop.
“Maria is a player with great range, so pairing her with Izzy will give us a solid middle infield,” Schneider said.
Junior Bailey Ledford rounds out the Eagles infield at third base. She posted a .371 batting average and totaled 36 hits with a team-high 25 stolen bases last year.
“Izzy and Bailey have been the cornerstone of our infield for the past few years,” Schneider said. “We are very lucky to have these two wonderful players to lead our defense.”
In the outfield, sophomore Abby Lowrey retains her spot in center field. She hit an impressive .405 with eight doubles, three triples, one long ball and 20 RBI last year.
Juniors Taryn Casey, Ashley Phillips and Peyton Meadows will get time in the outfield. Sophomore Libby Munn is a versatile option for Joplin.
“Libby is very flexible,” Schneider said. “We can use her anywhere, so she may spend some time in both the infield and outfield.”
Schneider said the biggest strength on his team this year will be experience.
“When you look and listen to how we play and communicate in practice, it’s awesome,” Schneider added.
However, the Eagles are far from a finished product. Schneider said there are many areas his team needs to improve to be successful in the ever-challenging Central Ozark Conference.
“First, we need to make sure we stay healthy,” Schneider said. “On the field, we need to continue to improve our softball IQ. Our conference is so tough that it’s not good enough to just be good athletes. We need to master how we think about the game.”
Joplin opens the season in the Kick off Classic on Aug. 26-27 at Aurora.
With an experienced group returning, Schneider has high expectations in his first season leading the Eagles.
“We hope to be competitive and play hard every game,” Schneider said. “Doing those two things should put us in a position to win, even against tough teams. We have a hard-working group that is hungry to continue the success they had last year.
“With our seniors Izzy and Jill and Bailey who is entering her third-varsity year, these three give us a solid leadership core and a great foundation to build from. Losing our three seniors (from last year) is tough, but we are confident that we have girls who can step into those positions and make an impact.”
