Joplin softball head coach Emmanuel Flores believes there’s a lot to like about this year’s team.
“I’m excited, and we’re looking good,” the third-year JHS head coach said. “We have a good blend of experience right now with several experienced, older girls and also several young girls. The ability and desire is there; it’s about putting it all together now. But I think we’re looking pretty good.”
With five returning starters and several other players with varsity experience, the Eagles are aiming to clinch their first winning season since 2015 — a year that saw JHS go 26-9 and finish fourth in the Class 4 state tournament.
Joplin is coming off an 8-22 season that ended in a 7-1 loss to Carthage in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament. Flores said the team was relatively young and inexperienced but still managed to make strides in the right direction over the course of the campaign.
“What I like now is that a lot of these girls have had an opportunity to be around me now,” Flores said. “This is their third year. So they understand what my expectations are as a coach, and they’ve taken a lot more ownership of the team.
“Anytime you have players that take more ownership and have more say, they truly feel like it’s their program. I think that’s going to show this season with how they play the game.”
Among the team’s top returners are senior first baseman Madisyn Tracy, senior catcher Kirsten Snider, junior shortstop Izzy Yust, junior pitcher Jill McDaniel and sophomore third baseman Bailey Ledford.
As far as team leadership, Flores said the team named three team captains in third-year starters Tracy and Yust and second-year starter Ledford.
“Madi is a girl that plays the game hard and does things the right way,” Flores said. “She’s easily the vocal leader for our team this year. So we’re going to lean on her and also Izzy Yust. Izzy had started for us since she was a freshman. She’s not as vocal, but she does things the right way and leads by example. and then Bailey Ledford, she’s just a fun player to watch as a sophomore. She played varsity all of last year, and her teammates look up to her even though she’s a sophomore.”
Flores added that consistency with pitching and fielding are among the top focuses for the team heading into the season. McDaniel is the team’s most experienced player in the circle and is expected to carry most of the pitching duties.
“I think the biggest things for us this year are throwing strikes in the circle, commanding the zone and playing better defense,” he said. “I think we have a deeper lineup this year and we can match up well with a lot of teams. We’ll have a lot more options and be able to mix and match when it comes to our battling lineup and positions out in the field.
“Jill McDaniel will have the No. 1 spot in the circle. From there, we’re going to have to mix and match. Whatever girl is getting the job done, that’s who is going to get the ball for us. Luckily district doesn’t start tomorrow for us. So we have some time to kind of figure out how that’s going to shake up.”
Rounding out Joplin’s varsity roster: senior Ryleigh Surridge (utility); junior Hope Oakley (outfield); sophomores Ashley Phillips (outfield), Taryn Casey (utility) and Kirsten McMillen (catcher); and freshmen Abigayle Lowery (outfield), Libby Munn (utility), Maria Loum (utility), Riley Kelly (catcher) and Jadyn Pankow (utility).
The Eagles open the season on Aug. 27 in the Houn’ Dawg Classic in Aurora.
