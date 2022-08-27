AURORA, Mo. — The Joplin softball team defeated Hillcrest (6-1) and Branson 6-2) but fell to Duncan (6-4) to conclude play in the Kick off Classic on Saturday at Aurora.
Joplin, improving to 4-1 on the season, hosts McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in its home opener.
The Eagles led from start to finish against Hillcrest. Kirsten McMillen drove in two runs with a hit, while Bailey Ledford scored three times and managed two hits.
Ava Wolf fanned three batters and allowed one run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings. Caelyn Bobski tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
The Eagles drew first blood against Branson in game three, plating one across in the first. Joplin tacked on four more runs in the third to take a 5-0 advantage.
Branson answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but could not get any closer.
Jadyn Pankow paced the Eagle offense by going 2 for 2 with two RBI. Abby Lowery also drove in two runs and had one hit.
Bobski was solid in the circle. She threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two runs on six hits to earn the win.
Joplin was plagued by four fielding miscues in its two-run setback to Duncan in game two.
A silver lining to the game was the Eagles offense. Joplin generated 12 hits, four of which came from Lowery.
Maria Loum added a pair of hits with three runs driven in. Pankow also collected a trio of hits.
Jill McDaniel suffered the loss. She surrendered six runs (four earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over eight innings of work.
