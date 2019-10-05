SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin softball opened up play on the first day of the Springfield Invitational with a 1-1 record on Friday.
The Eagles (3-16) started with an 8-3 win over Reed Springs before falling to Parkway Central 13-3.
Reeds Spring took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first before Joplin answered with two runs in the second, five in the third and a single tally in the fourth on the way to the win.
Gabriella Quinn doubled home Izzy Yust to tie the game at 3-3 in the third before an RBI single by Layni Merriman two batters later gave Joplin the lead for good. Jocee Weston and Caitlin Sedrick added run-scoring hits in the inning.
Jill McDaniel earned the win after allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits, a walk and two strikeouts in five innings.
Izzy Erickson took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Sedrick led the Eagles with three hits and two RBI, while Yust and Merriman each had two hits and scored two runs.
No additional information was available for Joplin’s second game.
The Eagles continue action in the Springfield Invitational today.
Webb City takes part in Blue Springs Tournament
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Webb City went 1-1 on the first day of the Blue Springs Tournament, falling to the hosts 8-4 before defeating Park Hill South 9-5.
Haidyn Berry took the loss against Blue Springs after allowing six runs on 11 hits and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
Keria Jackson, Berry, Karson Culver, Taylor Harris and Reanna Blinzler each had hits for the Cardinals in the loss.
Berry earned the win against Park Hill South after allowing five runs, two earned, on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.
Peyton Hawkins had three hits, including a triple, two RBI and scored a run, while Jackson doubled in one of her four hits, to go along with a team-high three RBI and a run scored. Stacy Tyndall had two hits, drove in a run and scored once. Berry and Kaylyn Gilbert doubled in the win.
Webb City continues action in the Blue Springs Tournament today.
Prep roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.