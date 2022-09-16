BRANSON, Mo. — The Joplin softball team split with Cassville and Bolivar to open play in the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday.
Joplin started the day's action with a 10-2 triumph over Cassville before falling to Bolivar 8-7.
The Eagles, improving to 17-4 overall on the season, conclude play in the Branson tournament on Saturday.
Against Cassville, Joplin broke a 2-2 tie with an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning. All nine individuals in the Eagles' lineup logged at least one hit in the contest.
Libby Munn paced Joplin with three driven in, two runs scored and one hit. Maria Loum added two RBI and one hit, while Jadyn Pankow went a perfect 2 for 2 with an RBI and run scored.
Abby Lowery scored twice and recorded a hit and RBI as well for the Eagles.
Ava Wolf earned the complete-game victory through five innings pitched. She limited the Wildcats to one earned run on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Joplin jumped out to a 2-0 advantage against Branson in the bottom of the first. But the Liberators answered back with eight runs in the second that proved to be the difference.
The Eagles rallied, cutting the six-run deficit down to one in the final three innings. But Joplin's valiant effort wasn't enough.
Munn had another big game for the Eagles. She slugged two home runs and singled en route to a three RBI day. Riley Kelly and Bailey Ledford both had a pair of hits as well for the Eagles.
Caelyn Bobski took the loss for Joplin. She allowed six runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.