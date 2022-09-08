BRANSON, Mo. — Make it seven wins in a row for the Joplin softball team.
The Eagles (13-2) started fast and never looked back in a lopsided 13-2 triumph over Branson in Central Ozark Conference action Thursday afternoon on the road.
Joplin's high-powered offense tallied 14 hits. Riley Kelly went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the way, while Izzy Yust notched a hit and drove in three.
Abby Lowery went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one driven in, while Jadyn Pankow went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI as well. Bailey Ledford added a hit and scored three runs.
Jill McDaniel struck out 10 batters and allowed just two runs on seven hits in the complete-game win for the Eagles.
Joplin plays West Plains and Rogersville in Rogersville on Saturday.
