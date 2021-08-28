AURORA, Mo. — The Joplin softball team opened the 2021 campaign in style.
The Eagles downed Aurora 12-1 in game one and capped a strong showing in the Branson/Aurora Bash with a 15-2 triumph over Carl Junction on Friday. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, suffered a 9-8 setback to the Houn Dawgs in their second matchup.
Against Aurora, Joplin pushed down on the gas pedal from the onset, plating its 12 runs over the span of four innings.
Libby Munn started the Eagles' offensive fireworks with a two-run shot in the top of the second. Then later on in the frame, Jadyn Pankow blasted a three-run bomb to stretch Joplin's lead to 5-0.
In the third, Jill McDaniel followed with a two-run single and Abby Lowery produced an RBI single to increase the Eagles' lead to 8-0. Bailey Ledford, Izzy Yust and Liz Snider accounted for Joplin's final run-scoring hits to put the game away.
In her first start of the season, McDaniel worked five innings and picked up the victory. She struck out six and allowed one run on two hits.
And runs certainly came early and often for the Eagles against Carl Junction.
In fact, Joplin scored seven of its 15 runs in the opening frame and never looked back. The frame was headlined by a two-run triple from Yust and RBI one-bagger from Ledford.
Yust finished with three hits — all triples. She amassed four RBI total to lead the way offensively for the Eagles. Abby Lowery and Hope Oakley went a combined 3 for 5 with four runs driven in.
Jadyn Pankow, the winning pitcher, allowed two runs through four innings of work. Payton Jones worked a scoreless inning in relief.
Addie Brock led Carl Junction with two hits and a run scored. Hannah Cole took the loss.
To conclude the first day of the tournament, Aurora rallied from a 8-6 deficit against the Bulldogs with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to win.
All three runs scored for the Houn Dawgs due to a fielding error that cleared the bases. On a Mallorie Schmidt flyball to center field, Abby Williams, Makena Hall and Aubrey Simpson scored on the play to walk it off.
Williams was the winning pitcher for Aurora. She gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits in five innings while Hall led the Houn Dawgs with two hits and a run scored.
Cole took the loss for the Bulldogs despite allowing three unearned runs in four innings of work. Olds paced Carl Junction with three hits and two RBI.
Joplin and Carl Junction are back in action at the Branson/Aurora Bash on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.