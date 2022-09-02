The 18th annual Joplin High School Paige Neal/Christina Freeman softball team kicked off on a rain-soaked Friday.
Due to the weather, games were pushed back two hours and moved to three different sites' turfed fields — Joplin (Pool A), Webb City (Pool B) and Neosho (Pool C). Saturday's games are on as scheduled at the Joplin Athletic Complex, weather permitting.
In Pool A, Broken Arrow went 3-0 and will play in the first game of the Gold Bracket at 10 a.m. against Blue Springs.
Blue Springs will then play Kickapoo at 11:45. The Chiefs, who went 3-0 in Pool C, will also play Broken Arrow at 1:30 p.m.
Joplin went 2-1 in Pool A. The Eagles will play in the Silver Bracket at 10 a.m. against Neosho and 1:30 p.m. against Nevada.
Carthage, which went 1-2 in Pool B, will play at 10 and 11:45 in the Bronze Bracket. Webb City dropped its first two games in Pool C and its Friday nightcap was also not final at the time of publication.
With a win, the Cardinals would play at 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Bronze Bracket or at the same times in the Consolation Bracket.
