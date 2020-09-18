BRANSON, Mo. — Joplin and Cassville split a doubleheader on Friday afternoon in the Branson Tournament, with the Eagles taking the first game 5-4 and the Wildcats claiming the nightcap 6-4.
The Eagles were supposed to play a game against Bolivar, but the Liberators pulled out of the tournament.
Joplin broke a 4-4 deadlock with a run in the top of the sixth inning in the first game. Reece Schroer led off with a walk and advanced to third on two groundouts. Bailey Ledford came through with a single to center to score Schroer.
Cassville had two baserunners in the bottom of the sixth, but one was thrown out attempting to steal second base, and pitcher Jill McDaniel struck out two batters, giving her eight for the game while walking two.
McDaniel and Tracy had two hits apiece for Joplin, and Postlewait was 3-for-3 — all doubles — to lead the Wildcats.
Cassville rapped 10 hits in the second game, including three by Edwards and two by Dilbeck.
Izzy Yust had a single and two runs batted in for Joplin.
The Eagles play Neosho today at 9 a.m.
Joplin lost a Central Ozark Conference game 9-2 at Nixa on Thursday.
Nixa led 2-1 after 4 1/2 innings before scoring three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth.
Yust and Liz Snider had two hits apiece for Joplin, and Snider and Tatum Stogsdill each drove in a run.
NEOSHO WINS PAIR
BRANSON, Mo. — The Wildcats opened play in the Branson Tournament with victories over two Ozark Conference teams — 16-1 over Hillcrest in three innings and 9-2 over West Plains in five innings.
Neosho pounded 14 hits against Hillcrest, including two doubles by Alivia Capbell and McKaylie Forrest and a double and triple by Kaitlyn Killion. Killion, the leadoff batter, went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, and Campbell had two RBI. Brittany Winchester went 3-for-3 and scored three runs.
Neosho pitcher Chloe Patterson gave up two hits — both doubles — and struck out five batters.
Winchester posted the same offensive numbers against West Plains — 3-for-3 with three runs scored. And she was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and two unearned runs while fanning four.
Killion and Abbie Carpenter each had two hits, and Maddie Carpenter and Maelynn Garrett drove in two runs apiece.
The Wildcats face Joplin at 9 a.m. today.
WEBB CITY WINS TWICE
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Undefeated Webb City collected 33 runs and 34 hits while winning its first two games in the Winnetonka Tournament on Friday.
The Cardinals routed Oak Park 24-1 in three innings, plating seven runs in the first inning, nine in the second and eight in the third.
Webb City belted a dozen extra-base hits among 23 hits, headlined by Alyssa Jennings' two home runs and five runs batted in plus four runs scored. She socked a three-run homer in the first inning and two-run shot in the third.
Other offensive leaders included Kaylyn Gilbert with two doubles and four RBI, Peyton Hawkins with three hits and four RBI, Brynna Cupp and Haidyn Berry each with two hits and three RBI, four hits by Emalee Lamar, three hits and three RBI for Sha'lee Key and two hits for Ripley Shanks and Bri Batson.
Berry pitched a one-hitter and struck out two batters.
Hawkins' three-run home run in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in Webb City's 9-7 triumph over Blue Springs South.
Hawkins also drove in a run when she reached on an error in the sixth, and she scored three runs.
Gilbert had three singles and a double in four at-bats , and Berry added three singles.
Berry was the winning pitcher, giving up 11 hits and two earned runs, walking none and striking out five.
VOLLEYBALL
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
The Cavaliers defeated Sheldon 25-9, 25-9 and McAuley Catholic 26-24, 25-17 on Friday night to win the Purple Pool in their invitational tournament.
Winni Hiebert had three kills and two blocks against Sheldon, and Laynie Solum and Alice MacDonald each served five aces.
Against McAuley, Hiebert had six kills and two blocks, and Sonia Carlson added four kills.
The Gold Pool, which consists of Pleasant Hope, Golden City and Exeter, starts play today at 9 a.m.
Bracket play will start at approximately noon, and Thomas Jefferson and the Gold Pool winner will have first-round byes.
TENNIS
College Heights 8, Monett 1
MONETT, Mo. — Senior Taylor Dunham won the top singles match and combined with Hannah Bass to win at No. 1 doubles to highlight College Heights' victory.
Dunham defeated Meagan Hull 8-4 in singles and teamed with Bass to topple Hull and Sofia Semerad 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.
The Cougars (4-4) play host to Lamar at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.