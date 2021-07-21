SEDALIA, Mo. — In a pair of seven innings games, the Joplin Outlaws trounced the Sedalia Bombers before suffering a disappointing setback in game two.
The Outlaws defeated the Bombers 13-3 in game one and suffered an 8-6 loss in the nightcap.
Sedalia (20-16) clinched the MINK League South Division title with the victory in Game 2. With three games left on the schedule, Joplin (16-20) currently sits in third place, one-half game behind the Jefferson City Renegades (15-18). The Outlaws have games at Jefferson City on Friday and Saturday after Thursday night’s game at Sedalia.
Game one saw Logan Cline drive in a season-high six runs to highlight a stellar outing at the plate as Joplin cruised past the Bombers.
As part of a nine-run first inning, Cline got the Outlaws on the board with a two-run double to center field. Jared Toler followed with an RBI single to increase Joplin’s lead to 3-0.
Ethan Ellis, who reached on a single, later scored on a passed ball and Toler came around to score on a bases-loaded walk. The Outlaws capped the inning behind an RBI groundout from Drake Angeron, a run-scoring single from Cline and Caden Bressler and Calen Protaskey each scoring on fielding errors.
After adding a pair of runs in the second and fifth innings, Cline smacked another two-run double in the top of the seventh to account for the rest of Joplin’s scoring.
Starter Jack O’Brien (3-1) went the distance for the Outlaws. He struck out six and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits.
Cline tallied three hits to lead Joplin’s 10-hit attack while Feuerstake and Toler added two each.
For Sedalia, Reese Clapp failed to pitch out of the first inning and surrendered nine runs (four earned) on seven hits. Kellen Williamson paced the way for the Bombers, going 2 for 4 with a triple.
After falling behind 6-3 in the second game, Sedalia scored five unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings to secure a two-run triumph over the Outlaws.
The Bombers’ Duffin Makings ripped an RBI double to left field to trim the deficit to 6-4 before Wyatt Towe added an RBI one-bagger to make it a one-score ballgame. Clayton Meyer touched home on a bases-loaded walk to knot the score at 6-6.
In the bottom of the fourth, Meyer gave Sedalia a 7-6 lead thanks to an RBI double, and Towe followed with an RBI single to round out the scoring.
In relief of starter J.P. Schneider, the Bombers’ bullpen was nails. Austin Droge, Jacob Deakins and Conner Wolf held Joplin to one hit over the final five innings.
Ward Richardson (0-1) took the loss for Joplin. In one inning, he gave up two runs on three hits and walked two.
Also for the Outlaws, Jeb Jenkins’ first home run of the season was a grand slam in the top of the third inning. Feuerstake sparked Joplin early with a two-run blast in the first.
Jenkins also swiped his 16th bag in the first inning that pushed the Outlaws’ season total to 118 as a team — a MINK League record.
