The 2021 fall campaign saw the Joplin football team get back to playing its caliber of football.
Coming off a rollercoaster 6-5 season in 2020, the Eagles went 10-2 overall and finished second in the Central Ozark Conference standings with an 8-1 mark.
By the end of the season, Joplin was back in a familiar spot under coach Curtis Jasper — playing for a district championship for the third time in four years.
The Eagles lost 27 lettermen from that district runner-up team — fell to Lee’s Summit North 21-0 in the Class 6 District 3 title game — and said goodbye to 16 starters.
“Last year was a really good season,” Jasper said. “I thought we were able to improve throughout the year and did a lot of really good things. Our kids saw the fruits of their labor. It’s the old adage we wanted them to understand: If they worked hard and dedicated themselves and were a great teammate, you’d have some success. I think we were able to do that.
“Obviously, we’d like to continue to go on and go deeper in the playoffs. A district championship was good just getting to that point, but every year we’d like to get to the championship game and finish it. We’ve not been able to do that. We want to finish. That’s always our goal.”
The cupboard is far from bare looking ahead to this fall.
The Eagles welcome back 18 lettermen and seven starters from last season’s team. Joplin has experience returning in all three phases.
Defensively, linebacker Draven VanGilder is coming off a monster junior campaign in which he earned first team all-state, all-conference, all-area and all-district recognition.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior registered a team-high 166 stops.
“Draven is a tough, hard-nosed player,” Jasper said. “He plays with a big motor.”
Junior Jonathan Williams returns at linebacker. He recorded 76 tackles as a sophomore en route to first-team all-area and second-team all-conference honors last season.
On the offensive side of the ball, senior Drew VanGilder and junior Quin Renfro split duties at running back last season. Renfro led the team on the ground with 754 rushing yards in 173 attempts and had eight touchdowns, while VanGilder added 577 yards in 117 carries with five touchdowns.
Renfro picked up first-team all-area and second-team all-conference laurels, while VanGilder received a second-team all-area nod.
“Quin has big play ability,” Jasper said. “Drew is a tough runner.”
At wide receiver, 6-foot-4 senior Terrance Gibson is Joplin’s top returning target. He hauled in 32 passes for 715 yards receiving last fall and found the end zone eight times to earn first-team All-COC recognition.
Perhaps Gibson’s biggest strength is extending plays. He averaged a staggering 22.3 yards per catch last season.
Junior Aiden Sampson also returns at receiver for the Eagles. Just a junior who started his first two years of varsity, Dontrell Holt will anchor Joplin on the offensive line once again.
Holt, a 6-5, 285-pounder, is a second-team all-state awardee who has already received FBS offers from Iowa State and Eastern Michigan in addition to FCS Missouri State.
In special teams, senior Joseph Ipsen returns for the Eagles at kicker. He earned first-team All-COC honors last year.
Joplin will have plenty of new faces this fall, especially at quarterback with the graduation of all-state honoree Always Wright. Jasper said the Eagles’ quarterback competition has been strong with junior Hobbs Gooch leading the way.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Gooch is no stranger to the varsity level. He played in two games last year, plus got the start in Joplin’s district opener and helped the team to a big 24-21 victory over Lee’s Summit.
“I’m very excited about what Hobbs brings to the table,” Jasper said. “He’s very coachable and has been working hard. We’re really excited about where he’s at for us at this point.”
Defensively, the Eagles lost nine of 11 starters to graduation last year. Joplin looks to reload on defense.
Among other top newcomers — seniors Isaiah Knoderer (WR), Orion Norris (WR/DB), Blake Farmer (DE), Luke Smith (DE), Luke Gunn (DL), Peyton Erickson (DB), Bennett Dall (DB), Jude Jimerson (OL) and Rashaun Hill (OL).
Juniors include Whit Hafer (6-7 TE), Chavis Coleman (RB), Alex Sepada (DB), Gavin Smith (DE), Alfredo Flores (DL) and Dejuan Clark (OL) along with sophomore Davin Thomas (WR).
Hafer and Coleman each got a taste of varsity action last year for Joplin. Both are expected to do big things this fall as upperclassmen.
“Obviously we are replacing a lot from last year,” Jasper said. “As a head coach, when you move on from one group to the next, the big thing you’re looking for is trying to find leadership and what the personality is going to be of the team.
“Each team is different. We have a lot of players back from last year, but every year it’s a little bit different. How hard are we willing to work? How much are we willing to sacrifice for the good of the whole? So far, I’ve been very pleased with all that. We’re excited to get after it this season.”
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — Branson
Sept. 2 — at Willard
Sept. 9 — at Ozark
Sept. 16 — Webb City
Sept. 23 — at Nixa
Sept 30 — Republic
Oct. 7 — Carl Junction
Oct. 14 — at Carthage
Oct. 21 — Neosho
2021 RESULTS
Joplin 41, Webb City 40
Joplin 28, Nixa 25
Joplin 42, Ozark 7
Joplin 44, Carl Junction 6
Joplin 56, Willard 7
Joplin 45, Republic 14
Carthage 34, Joplin 22
Joplin 21, Branson 16
Joplin 63, Neosho 0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Joplin 24, Lee’s Summit 21 (2OT)
Joplin 24, Nixa 13
Lee’s Summit North 21, Joplin 0
