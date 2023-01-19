PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Joplin boys basketball team couldn't dig their way out of an early deficit on its way to a 68-30 loss to Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kansas) in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament on Thursday night at Pittsburg High School.
The Blues (7-3) led by 10 entering the second quarter. It looked as if the Eagles (8-6) were going to find a spark early in that period as Terrance Gibson scored four quick points and had the deficit down to 20-12.
But that was as close as the score would get the rest of the way.
"When you play a team that shoots the ball really well and we don't come out and finish layups that we're getting and then don't rebound like we needed to, they just rolled us," Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake said.
It was a struggle offensively for Joplin all game long. Washburn featured an athletic defense that could really cover a lot of ground with their speed. It really seemed to have a focus on All Wright of Joplin.
"Defensively we knew we were going to have to contest him (Wright) and we knew it was going to be a team effort," Washburn head coach Alex Hutchins said. "The other thing we felt like we really needed to do was box out and rebound well."
Hutchins added that he feels like Wright's teammates do a good job of following his shots and getting offensive rebounds. But he saw his team stand tall and not allow many of those second chance baskets.
His team really stretched its lead coming out of halftime. The Blues outpaced Joplin 29-13 and tallied 11 consecutive points during third quarter.
Schaake saw partial effort from his group in the loss as the deficit only got larger quarter by quarter.
"I thought some of our guys wanted to do it and I thought other guys just didn't want to play basketball," Schaake said.
Wright tallied 12 points and Gibson added 10 for the Eagles.
The Blues had 11 different players find the bottom of the net tonight and had three different guys score 10 points. Those were Kaden Ballard, Jack Bachelor and JC Heim.
"I just thought that our focus and intensity was as consistent as it has been all year," Hutchins said. "We've had games where we ebb and flow, this was our best 32-minute performance."
Joplin will play at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Mallatt Gym for its second round game. The Eagles will get the loser of the Blue Valley Northwest versus Webster Groves game. Washburn gets the winner of that contest at 8:30 p.m. in the main gym at the high school.
"Find out who wants to be here," Schaake said about rebound on Friday. "They need to come ready to bounce back but I'm going to find out who wants to be here."
