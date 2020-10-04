The Joplin Eagles have been a very tantalizing team in 2020, showing flashes of brilliance in their wins and deficiencies in their losses.
With only three games left on the regular-season schedule, finding a happy medium between those two will be essential for Joplin to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Joplin got back to playing their style of football on Friday night and the final score reflected that with a 41-14 win over Republic.
“We did a good job this week of setting the tone and pace of playing our style of football,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We did a good job in the fourth quarter of slowing that pace down to take time off the clock and sealing out the victory.”
The Eagles defense coughed up a score on the Tigers’ opening possession and another near the two-minute mark of the first half. But after that, Republic struggled to muster up any offense as Joplin’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half for the first time all season.
In the second half, the Eagles forced a fumble thanks to Jayden Holt, followed by an interception by Dominic Simpson and forced the Tigers to punt several times and turnover-on-downs.
Jasper said he was “super excited” about the defensive performance and how they gelled as the game progressed. The sixth-year coach also said the tackling was much-improved, especially gang-tackling which the team worked on all week in practice.
“I could see their confidence building as the game went along,” Jasper said.
Joplin gained 582 yards on 64 plays, while the defense held Republic to 181 yards of offense on 51 plays.
That’s the lowest number of yards the defense has yielded through six games this season.
After finishing last week with a career-high three interceptions, quarterback Always Wright bounced back in a big way, completing 26 of 28 passes for 302 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
But perhaps the difference for the Eagles was the return of star running back Nathan Glades, who was held out of last week’s game due to a knee sprain. Glades ran for 172 yards on 23 carries and caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Jasper said the team feeds off his energy and he put together a fantastic game despite being somewhat limited offensively.
“There were some runs where he was like ‘I want to do this or I want to do that.’ I said ‘Hey, you are doing a fantastic job. Just keep working and we will keep building that leg back,’” Jasper said.
Despite losing one of its top wideouts Dante Washington to injury, Joplin continues to see a number of receivers flourish in his absence. In the team’s 49-28 win over Carl Junction in Week 4, Trayshawn Thomas caught five passes for 142 yards.
On Friday, it was Keaton Renfroe’s turn. He hauled in a career-high 12 receptions for 109 yards, including two touchdowns.
Joplin has shown it has the potential to make some noise in the postseason. The question is: how can the team find consistency?
“Right now, we just need to be a family,” Glades said. “We worked on family-bonding all week. We haven't had that in a long-time. We are working on family-bonding and we will get back to it next week.”
The road doesn’t get any easier next week, though. Joplin travels to face the No. 1 ranked Class 5 school in Carthage (5-0), who is also the reigning Class 5 state champions.
“We dug ourselves a hole by focusing on Friday night’s,” Jasper said. “I think we started to dig ourselves out of the hole by focusing on each day and controlling the controllables. I know it’s cliche, but when you do it, good things happen on Friday night.
“Right now, I’m going to focus on getting better tomorrow. I think that is the goal of our guys. Come Friday, we will play the team to the east of us. If we do everything right this week, we will give ourselves an opportunity to be successful.”
