OZARK, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team suffered a 3-2 setback to Ozark on Tuesday night on the road.
The Tigers (15-7) won by individual set scores of 20-25, 25-17, 25-9, 21-25 and 15-9.
But leading the Eagles (11-8-5) was Allie Lawrence, who slammed nine kills. Bailey Owens and Angelina Schramm added eight kills apiece.
Kaya Cooper handed out a team-high 19 assists, while Paisley Parker paced the defense with 27 digs
Joplin plays at Republic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
