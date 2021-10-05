OZARK, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team suffered a 3-2 setback to Ozark on Tuesday night on the road. 

The Tigers (15-7) won by individual set scores of 20-25, 25-17, 25-9, 21-25 and 15-9. 

But leading the Eagles (11-8-5) was Allie Lawrence, who slammed nine kills. Bailey Owens and Angelina Schramm added eight kills apiece. 

Kaya Cooper handed out a team-high 19 assists, while Paisley Parker paced the defense with 27 digs 

Joplin plays at Republic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

