The Joplin Eagles were left with a feeling of déjà vu on Saturday afternoon at the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic.
For the third straight day, the tourney host overcame a fourth-quarter deficit with a furious rally. But once again, the Eagles were unable to secure a win.
Leavenworth made enough winning plays down the stretch to earn a 57-54 overtime win over Joplin in the seventh-place game of the 23rd annual girls basketball tournament inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“That’s three games in a row where we had the ball late in the game with a chance to win,” Eagles coach Jeff Williams said. “And we battled back in all three games to get into that position. We’re getting closer and closer. We’re going to turn the tide eventually. I believe good things are going to happen down the road.”
In the fifth-place game, McDonald County rode a big third quarter to a 40-26 win over East Newton.
EAGLES FALL IN OT
Ignited by an 11-0 run that spanned two quarters, the Pioneers led 41-32 early in the fourth period. But as they did on both Thursday and Friday when they were in a similar position, the Eagles responded.
Finishing off a 15-6 burst, Joplin scored seven straight on a runner from freshman Brynn Driver, a corner 3-pointer from senior Madeleine Farber and two free throws from Driver to tie the game at 47 with a minute to play.
Leavenworth’s Alisha Jones scored in the lane, but Driver’s steal and layup deadlocked the score with 19 seconds left.
Following a Pioneers turnover, Joplin had possession with nine seconds left. On the ensuing out-of-bounds play, senior guard Gabby Quinn found classmate Avery Gage open inside for a go-ahead hoop.
But Leavenworth's Jones streaked from halfcourt to the hoop for a tying layup just before the buzzer.
“We want the ball in Alisha’s hands in crunch time, and she came through,” Pioneers coach Ryan Foster said.
In overtime, Colbie Fairley’s bucket inside gave the Pioneers a two-point lead before Joplin’s Driver made 1-of-2 foul shots. Both teams had empty possessions before Leavenworth’s Jones connected on a pair of clutch free throws with 19 seconds left for a three-point advantage.
The Eagles misfired on a pair of last-second jumpers.
“To be able to grind out a win on the road in their house is tough to do,” Foster said. “We needed a win like this.”
Jones scored 21 points to lead Leavenworth (1-4).
Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles (2-6), as Driver had 14, while Gage and sophomore Ella Hafer contributed 11 apiece. The Eagles finished the game without Hafer, who went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter after being fouled on a layup attempt.
Despite the setback, Williams noted he was pleased with his team’s tenacity.
“The girls played hard, and we had a chance to win at the end,” Williams said. “We’re telling the girls to trust the process. The girls are hanging in there together, and I think we’re going to have success together down the road.”
MUSTANGS TAKE FIFTH
Clinging to a two-point lead early in the third quarter, the Mustangs used a game-changing 11-0 run to take control.
Five players — Jaylie Sanny, Laney Wilson, Ragan Wilson, Kristin Penn and Sydney Killion — contributed points during the surge.
The Mustangs (3-3) never surrendered their lead in the fourth quarter.
“Our defensive intensity was pretty good,” McDonald County coach Chris Kennedy said. “We stayed in a diamond press a little too long a couple of games ago, and we learned from that. We went to a man-to-man, and that hurt them a little bit and they got into foul trouble.”
The Mustangs ended the event with two straight wins.
“To beat anybody here is pretty good,” Kennedy added. “There’s good competition in this tournament, so to get two wins out of it is pretty good.”
Laney Wilson’s nine points led McDonald County’s balanced attack, while Penn had seven and Rita Santillan and Sanny scored six apiece. East Newton (2-4) received eight points from Shaw Coburn and seven from both Kaitlyn Hailey and Katie Kester.
