It was a tale of two halves for the Joplin Eagles boys soccer team.
But an early 4-0 deficit in the first half against the Branson Pirates proved to be too much to overcome as Joplin suffered a 7-4 loss on Tuesday night at the JHS Soccer Field.
“We didn’t have a good first half,” Joplin coach Josh Thompson said. “In the second half, we turned it around. That was our mentality after the game. We won that second half, and that’s what we need to carry into the next game.”
Forwards Carlton Epps and Brayan Barboza provided the offense for the Pirates, accounting for six of their seven goals.
“We knew that was going to be a lot of what they did,” Thompson said. “We were watching the film, and they were very, very good on the ball. They have speed, and that’s a deadly combo.”
Branson quickly moved ahead as Barboza supplied the first goal in the 12th minute, blasting a kick through the lower right portion of the net that was just out of reach of Joplin goalkeeper Brayden Anderson.
Epps’ first goal came in the 29th minute and gave the Pirates a 2-0 advantage, a kick the sophomore smashed into the left corner of the net.
With 7:20 left in the first half, Joplin threatened to get on the board after Andrew Taylor had an opportunity to score. He had the ball at about 20 yards out and blasted the ball just above the top of the goal for the Eagles' fourth missed shot.
But Epps came through again, driving the ball upfield before blasting a kick past a diving Anderson in the 38th minute. Branson senior Diego Paz added another tally to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Joplin’s first goal didn’t come until the 45th minute, when forward Brady Carter retrieved the ball on the right side of the goal and promptly blasted the ball into the net after initially hitting the front frame of the goal.
Eagles midfielder Luis Alvarado cut the lead to 4-2 after heading in a corner kick at the 58th minute. Branson’s Barboza recorded his second goal four minutes later, moving the Pirates in front 5-2.
Joplin didn’t go down without a fight though. A minute after Barboza’s goal, junior Abraham Montanez launched an impressive kick from nearly 40 yards out, which landed over the head of the Pirates goalkeeper Pilot Ascone to make it 5-3.
“He does that every single day at practice,” Thompson said. “Every single water break. Every single chance he gets — he will try hitting those.”
Joplin midfielder Dilan Sanchez had the team’s fourth and final goal in the 65th minute. A pair of goals from Epps and Barboza down the stretch helped Branson secure its fifth victory in eight games.
The Eagles dropped to 3-3 on the season.
“We have had some ups and downs so far, but we are trying to stick with the ups for the rest of the season,” Thompson said. “Last weekend, we got to see all of it. We are just trying to string together some consistency now.”
Next up, Joplin hosts Monett (3-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I know they are usually a pretty talented team,” Thompson said. “We saw them in our jamboree. They like to pressure a lot. We are excited for the challenge to pressure the ball back against them."
