NEOSHO, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team closed out the regular season on a strong note.
The Eagles (13-11-5) defeated Neosho 3-0 by scores of 25-22, 25-10 and 25-14 on Tuesday night inside Neosho High School's Gymnasium.
Angelina Schramm and Emma Floyd provided a potent 1-2 punch for Joplin, tallying 11 kills apiece to lead the way. Paisley Parker collected 30 digs, while Allie Lawrence had 15 digs and seven kills.
Abby Edwards added nine kills for the Eagles. Kaya Cooper dished out 25 assists and Abby Hembree had 17.
Neosho falls to 6-20-5 on the season.
Second-seeded Joplin plays third-seeded Belton at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in a Class 5 District 12 semifinal matchup. Neosho, which has the fifth-seed, plays fourth-seeded Raymore-Peculiar at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
All games will take place at Joplin High School's Kaminsky Gymnasium.
