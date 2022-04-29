WEBB CITY, Mo. — Perhaps the windiest day of the year wreaked havoc for competing male and female track and field athletes on Friday afternoon at the Webb City Invitational.
And those conditions were exactly on par with the type of weather these athletes have dealt with seemingly all spring.
What else can one expect in southwest Missouri?
“We haven’t had a good meet with good weather yet,” Neosho distance runner Kaden Cole said.
But it was the day for the Eagle to fly. Joplin captured both team championships as the boys won with 163 points while girls were victorious with 156.5.
In the boys division, Willard took second with 157 points, while Neosho (122), Webb City (93) and East Newton (48) round out the top five.
Webb City finished as the runner-up in the girls with 150 points. Carl Junction (126), Neosho (86) and McDonald County (63) followed.
JOPLIN’S WATKINS TAKES ADVANTAGE OF CONDITIONS
While the wind was less than ideal for some, it was beneficial for a thrower like Joplin senior Donovahn Watkins who won the shot put with a heave of 16.86 meters.
He also took fourth in the discus with a recorded mark of 47.30m.
“I PR’d in discus and (the wind) probably played a role in that, I would say,” Watkins said. “Environmental conditions are always a factor when you do this. Overall, I’ve been pretty stoked about my performance for the season and I’m not supposed to be peaking right now.”
Watkins, who has had a record-setting campaign for the Eagles, said his favorite throwing event is the shot.
“It’s more of a powerful movement,” Watkins said. “For discus, it relies a lot on technique and movement, speed across the ring. But for shot, if you are pretty strong, you are going to do pretty well.”
After finishing fourth in the Class 5 shot at state last year, the Coffeyville Community College signee has big aspirations this spring.
“I definitely want a state title,” Watkins said. “I feel like I still have more in the bag.”
FOWLER ‘RIGHT WHERE HE NEEDS TO BE’
Conditions even played tricks on one of the nation’s top jumpers in Joplin’s Donovyn Fowler.
But the Oklahoma signee still managed to win the long jump (7.18m) and triple jump (14.52m). He also helped the Eagles claim the 4x100-meter relay in 44.19 seconds.
“The wind made it a little bit of a challenge, trying to get steps and stuff,” Fowler said. “But I definitely felt good.
“I feel like I’m perfectly on pace where I need to be. I’m staying pretty consistent. I’m trying to get 50 feet and I’d also be happy if I got further than 50 feet because last year I jumped a high 49 in the triple jump. Long jump, I’m trying to get 24 and keep going up from there.”
CARL JUNCTION’S MONTEZ CONTINUES HURDLES SUCCESS
After sitting out the Bulldog Invitational to nurse a shin injury last week, Carl Junction’s Ally Montez picked up right where she left off by winning the 100 and 300 hurdles on Monday at the Southwest Baptist Invitational.
Montez did the same on Friday: taking first in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
“It definitely feels nice, but in this wind, it’s crazy,” Montez said. “This wind was so crazy. But I had good races.”
The Pittsburg State signee said it was great to be back out competing.
“It’s definitely a boost for me and I’m motivated to go out and do the best I can,” Montez said “I feel like I’m halfway where I want to be. Slowly but surely, I feel like I’m getting there.”
NEOSHO’S COLE VICTORIOUS ONCE AGAIN
A Missouri Southern signee, Cole won the 1,600 run with a time of 4:34. The senior edged Willard’s Thomas Shuster, who was three seconds behind.
Cole, who ran only one event on the day, said it wasn’t the best day to his standards.
“If I get a good day with weather, I think I can be 4:12 or 4:15,” Cole said. “We’ll see what happens once we get a good meet with good weather.
“The performance wasn’t there because it was straight up windy. Other than that, it was about any other normal race considering the positions.”
CHCS’ LAWRENCE CONTINUES TO EXCEL
Competing against bigger classes, College Heights’ Addie Lawrence won the 400 (1:00) and took second in the 200.
Lawrence won individual state titles in the 100 and 400 as just a sophomore last year.
“I was trying to go for the meet record, which was a 59 (in 400),” Lawrence said. “I didn’t quite get it. But I’ve run a lot. It was fun today.
“I think I’m in a good spot. I’m stronger than I was last year going into these last few meets. I’m pretty confident.”
WEBB CITY’S SHANKS WINS POLE VAULT
Shanks felt like she could have done better, but her performance in the vault proved to be enough to win the event.
“I’m really happy with the way I did and facing the wind today,” Shanks said. “It made it challenging. I’m glad I did as well as I did.”
Shanks looks to keep building on her success.
“I’m at a point where I can keep growing,” she said. “I want to take it to the next step and do the best I can. I feel like I’m at a point where I can do that.”
Other local event winners on the boys side included Webb City’s William Wolfe (high jump), Webb City’s Lucas Ott (javelin), East Newton’s Gabe Bergen (400), Joplin’s Gustavo Onate (300 hurdles) and East Newton’s Kelton Sorrell (3,200).
Joplin dominated in the relays, winning the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800. In total, the Eagles amassed seven event wins.
In the girls division, local event winners also included Webb City’s Chase Stilley (high jump), Carl Junction’s Olivia Vediz (long jump and triple jump), Webb City’s Aubree Lassiter (discus), McDonald County’s Jada Alfaro (shot put) and Webb City’s Dawsyn Decker (javelin).
Carl Junction’s Sydney Ward won the 100 and 200, while Webb City’s Riley Hawkins claimed the 1,600 and 3,200.
The Eagles only won the 4x200 on the girls side, but showed their depth in a number of events. Brynn Driver took second in the triple jump and 400, while Maria Loum was a runner-up in the pole vault.
Jovi Frost finished second in the shot put. Phia Vogel was the runner-up in the 100, while teammates Kylie Anderson and Abigayle Lowery took third and fourth in the same event.
Lowery and Allie Lawrence were third and fourth in the 200. Claire Jasper took fourth in the shot put, while Bailey Owens came in fourth in the high jump and Abigail Eckert was fourth in the long jump.
The Eagles took second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x400 relays.
