Throughout their prep swimming careers, Alex Crawford and John Glenn have spent immeasurable hours inside the Missouri Southern aquatic center.
At Thursday’s Joplin Invitational, the team’s lone home meet of the season, the pair of Joplin High School seniors were recognized for their contributions to the program.
Eagles coach Ali Stauffer noted Crawford and Glenn have been dedicated swimmers over the years, putting in the time and effort to have success.
“Those two have been with us throughout the years and we’re going to be sad to see them go,” Stauffer said. “They’ve both made big contributions to our team.”
Both athletes took a moment to reflect after their final home meet wrapped up.
“It’s was a good feeling tonight,” Crawford said. “Swimming with all the guys here has been great. These guys are with me working hard in every practice. It’s been great.”
“The coaches here are amazing and the guys I’ve swam with for years have become like family,” Glenn said. “The seniors before us were great leaders, too. All these guys have made the experience amazing.”
Crawford has had a stellar fall season.
Need proof? Crawford has already posted state-qualifying times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke. He’s also on the team’s relays (200 medley, 200 free) that have qualified for state.
“Our season’s going really well,” Crawford said. “For myself, I’m just grinding and trying to get better every day.”
“For Alex, we’ll have to figure out what he swims at state because I know he has the goal of winning a state title,” Stauffer said.
Glenn swims on the state-qualifying relays, while Ben Wardlow has swum a state-qualifying time in the 50 free.
As far as Thursday's meet, the Eagles topped the seven-team field with 97 points. Rogersville was a distant second with 60 and Marshfield was third with 34.
“It was a smaller meet, but it was nice for the boys to get a win under their belt,” Stauffer said. “Our season is going really well and we’re hoping to finish well at state again this year. We have some high hopes, so we’re working hard. And we’ve still got a month before state.”
Crawford won two individual events — the 50 freestyle in 24.34 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 7 seconds.
Joplin’s Zane Reavley also touched the wall first in a pair of events — the 200 freestyle (2:12) and the 400 free (4:48).
Also for the Eagles, Wardlow was second in both the 50 free and 100 freestyle, John Glenn was third in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 free, while Jacob Glenn placed third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley.
The Eagles won the 200 medley relay in 1:57, with Reavley, Crawford, John Glenn and Wardlow competing.
Joplin’s team of Kohl Cooper, John Glenn, Zane Newman and Wardlow took first in the 200 free relay in 1:51 and the Eagles were second in the 400 free relay, with Newman, Colin Vermillion, Jacob Glenn and Jonah Hensley competing.
Thomas Jefferson’s Brock Conklin finished third in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle, while teammate Benji Carroll finished fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Joplin will compete at the Webb City Invitational on Saturday. The action is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at Buck Miner Swim Center.
