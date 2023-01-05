NEVADA, Mo. — Joplin won five of the 12 events to dominate the Nevada Indoor Swimming meet on Tuesday.
The Eagles accumulated 460 points compared to runner-up Bolivar with 296. Third place went to Marshfield with 295, fourth to Nevada with 277 and fifth to Seymour with 96.
Kiki Thom took top honors for Joplin in the 200-yard intermediate medley and 100-yard butterfly. Other Joplin firsts came in the 200 freestyle by Lily Rakes, 100 breaststroke by Taegen Smith and the 400 freestyle relay.
Thom won the 200 intermediate in 2:37.58 minutes and the 100 butterfly in 1:12.81. Rakes won the 200 freestyle in 2:31.07 and Smith took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.51.
Joplin’s 400 freestyle relay team comprised of Thom, Rakes, Lydia Barwick and Allysun Higdon had a first-place finish of 4:43.75.
Joplin will be in Springfield for the Ozark Invitational on Saturday.
