Joplin took its first step in reclaiming the Horton Smith Cup on Sunday.
Playing at the 5,483-yard, par-72 Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield in a doubles match-play format, Joplin took a 6-4 advantage over the Springfield team following the first round of action on Sunday.
Joplin’s team of Jenna Teeter and Leigh Ann Hackney opened match play with a 3-and-1 victory over Springfield’s Stephany Powell and Nida Thomas.
Springfield swung the momentum in its favor after winning the next four matchups. Dawna Hartman and Hannah Spotts defeated Joplin’s Karen Curran and Sue Taylor 4 and 3, while Katie Yates and Nancy Rahmeyer defeated Jo Poyzer and Debbie Doss 4 and 3. Rita Gregory and Kathey Haeffner earned a 7-and-5 win over Macheala Hussey and Teresa Brothers. Carla Chaney and Debbie Allen earned a 3-and-2 win over Joplin’s Dawn Huff and Carolyn Gilstrap to give Springfield a 4-1 advantage halfway through the day.
Joplin bounced back with five straight wins to close the day with a 6-4 lead. Hannah Torres and Peggy Hinde defeated Julie Krueger and Sarah Williams 2 and 1, while Judy Magner and Kirsti Santee defeated Springfield’s Linda Hyde and Nancy White 6 and 5. Kim Brewer and Suzanne Patton also earned a 6-and-5 win for Joplin, defeating Teresa Noblitt and Kim Lewis.
Joplin’s team of Maggie Moore and Beth Parmley earned a 1-up win over Springfield’s Christi Blasi and Alicia Dinges to take a 5-4 overall advantage, and the team of Jill Huffman and Kerry Helton also earned a 1-up win over Springfield’s Lisa Tinkler and Susan Hansen to close the scoring for the day.
Today's 20 singles matches at Island Green Golf Course in Republic to decide the 2020 Horton Smith Cup will begin at 8 a.m.
Starting on the first hole, Joplin’s Teeter will face Blasi, followed by Curran matching up with Powell. Poyzer takes on Hartman, with Hussey matching up against Tinkler. Moore will face Yates, with Torres and Gregory matched up. Parmley takes on Chaney, with Huff and Allen and Huffman and Spotts following to round out the pairs starting on the front nine.
Starting at 8 a.m. on the back nine, Joplin’s Magner takes on Springfield’s Thomas, with Helton and Williams teeing off eight minutes later. Patton is matched up against Lewis, with Hinde and Hansen to follow. Santee and Hyde will be followed by Taylor and Rahmeyer. Hackney and Krueger tee off at 8:48, with Brothers taking on Noblitt to follow. The final three matchups are Gilstrap and Dinges, Doss and White and Moss taking on Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.