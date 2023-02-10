The Joplin Eagles knew going into their game against Willard on Friday night that the Tigers were fast.
They also knew they could shoot.
But the Eagles withstood the onslaught of Tiger guard Drew Quinlan's six three-pointers to carve out a 74-63 win at Kaminsky Gymnasium .
"I thought it was a good win," Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. "I think we played better and are starting to mesh. A team like that is a hard matchup because they pass, cut and shoot well. We're a bigger team, so that can be hard at times."
Joplin started with a 4-0 advantage over the Tigers but Willard gained its first lead 6-4 at the 5:28 mark.
The Eagles responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by All Wright and Fred Taylor and were soon up 14-8 at the 3:28 mark of the first quarter. Willard came within two points at 18-16 with less than a minute left in the period.
Joplin's Collis Jones and Willard's Drew Quinlan each closed out the first frame with treys and the teams went into the second quarter with Joplin holding a 21-19 lead.
The teams played to a draw in the second quarter, scoring 12 each to close out the half with the Eagles holding a 33-31 advantage.
Willard grabbed a 41-39 lead midway through the third quarter, but it would not last.
With :04 left in the third period, Terrance Gibson drove inside, scored and was fouled. Gibson missed the free throw, but tracked down his own rebound, drove to the rim and scored again, giving Joplin a 47-46 lead going into the final quarter.
Gibson also opened the fourth stanza by again driving to the hoop, scoring and drawing the foul. This time, Gibson was good from the line and the Eagles increased their lead to 52-46.
Willard came within four points, at 55-51 with 3:34 remaining, but back-to-back threes by All Wright put the Eagles up 61-51 with 2:41 remaining.
Joplin outscored Willard 27-17 in the final period to finish the win.
Schaake attributed the Eagles' fourth quarter success to defense.
"I thought we amped up our energy level defensively by putting stops together," Schaake said. "I think their legs starting going a bit and we were able to get buckets when we needed them."
The Eagles placed four players in double figures. Wright paced the Joplin attack with 19 points, including four treys. Quin Renfro followed closely behind with 18, Terrance Gibson added 12 and Fred Taylor chipped in 10.
Quinlan claimed game-high honors with 24 points, including his six treys. Teammate Cooper Wilken added five 3-pointers of his own while tallying 16 points. Russell Roweton added 12 more for the Tigers. All but 18 of the Tigers 63 points came off the long ball.
Joplin improved its record to 13-8, while Willard fell to 9-13.
Joplin entertains Webb City on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.