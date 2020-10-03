CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — On a seemingly off day, Joplin’s Horton Smith team captain Jordan Burks and his doubles teammate, Garrett Stallings, found ways to get the job done.
“Neither Garrett or I had our game today,” Burks said. “We know both of us are better than how we played. But still, I think we took care of business when we needed to the most.”
The up-and-down round was ultimately capped by an 18-foot birdie putt made by Burks on the 18th green at Briarbrook Golf Course, securing a 2-up victory for the Joplin duo over Springfield’s Addison White and Derek Messer on Saturday.
At the end of the first day of the Horton Smith Cup (ages 49-under), Joplin held a 4 1/2-3 1/2 lead on Springfield. The two teams wrap up the event with a round of singles matches at Schifferdecker Golf Course today, with the first grouping slated for an 11:20 a.m. start.
“From a team standpoint, a one-point lead isn’t comfortable, but I have a lot of confidence in our guys,” Burks said. “We have some really good players. I think the biggest advantage we’ll have is knowing how tough Schifferdecker can actually be. A lot of these guys from Springfield either haven’t played there or it’s been a really long time since they have. That course can set up a lot harder than what you’d believe. So we all have a strategy, and if we stick to it, then I think we’ll pull it out tomorrow.”
Burks and Stallings missed out on a couple of birdie opportunities early in Saturday’s doubles round, but they managed to take their first lead after Burks made back-to-back birdie putts on holes 6 and 7 to go 2 up.
“Going to the back nine, I had to make a short putt for birdie to halve the 15th hole,” Burks said. “Both Garrett and I got up and down on 16 to halve the hole. Seventeen, I probably made a 15- or 16-footer for birdie. It came down to 18 when we were 1 up. Garrett and I both hit good drives, and I eventually had an 18-footer for birdie. I was fortunate to hit a good putt, and the rest was history.”
Other Joplin match victories included a 2-and-1 win by Greg Crawford and Shawn Delmez over Andy Ebbercht and Kyle Todd, a 1-up win by Tug Baker and Chance Lowery over Jacob Hosp and Antonio Serrano and a 1-up win by Kyle Long and Chris Moudy over Ryan Fisher and Noli.
The Joplin doubles team of Adam Waggoner and Drew Bilke halved with Springfield’s Scott Stapp and Lance Miller.
Joplin is attempting to reclaim possession of the Horton Smith Cup after Springfield snapped its four-year reign last season. Springfield leads the all-time series 44-28-7.
SPRINGFIELD LEADS KY LAFOON
Springfield claimed doubles wins in the final five groupings to take a commanding 5 1/2-2 1/2 lead on Joplin at the end of the first day of the Ky Lafoon Cup (ages 50-over).
Joplin registered a pair of doubles wins. Bill Curry and Shawn Platner defeated Tim Blasi and Shad McCue 5 and 4, and Steve Watts and Steve Hoenshell defeated ale Boucher and Dave Hines 2 and 1.
Joplin’s Lowell Catron and Kyle Catron halved with Springfield’s Scott Whittaker and Sonny Dodson.
The final round of singles matches starts today at 10 a.m. at Schifferdecker.
Joplin won the Ky Lafoon matches last year in Springfield for the fourth consecutive year and 11th time in the last 14 years. Joplin leads the 40-year series 20-17-3.
