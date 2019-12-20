MIAMI, Okla. — The Joplin wrestling team crowned two individual champions and placed second as a team in the Miami Wardog Invitational on Friday at Miami High School.
Rocky Walker (126) and Gunner Price (220) both went undefeated in the event and picked up three and four falls, respectively. The Eagles also had runner-up finishes from Alex Short (106), Wilfred Aton (113), Josiah Vaughn (132) and Aiden Short (182), third-place finishes from Brenden Mynatt (160) and Erin Sneed (170) and a fourth-place finish from Jack Stanley (145).
Joplin returns to the mat on Jan. 18 for a home dual against Republic.
Basketball
TIGERS DROP HOME GAME
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mount Vernon scored the first 16 points of the game and never looked back in a 56-44 win over Carthage in girls basketball action.
Ellie Johnston scored 20 points and Lacy Stokes added 19 for Mount Vernon, while Cameryn Cassity contributed 15.
For the Tigers, Hailey Fullerton scored 16 points and Karlee Kinder had 10.
Mount Vernon led 32-4 halfway through the second quarter. The Tigers trimmed their deficit to 44-36 by the end of the third quarter.
TIGERS SWEEP MUSTANGS
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage swept a doubleheader from McDonald County on Thursday night.
Carthage’s girls topped the Mustangs 43-35.
Three players reached double figures for the Tigers, as Kinder scored 14 and Fullerton and Kianna Yates had 13 apiece.
Rita Santillan scored 11 for the Mustangs.
In the boys game, Carthage beat McDonald County 70-34.
Four Tigers reached double figures, as Taris Jackson scored 21, Patrick Carlton had 14, Tyler Mueller added 11 and Alex Martin chipped in 10.
Cade Smith scored 11 for McDonald County.
Lebanon boys 64, Carl Junction 56
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Lebanon opened a sizeable first-half lead and never looked back in trimming Carl Junction.
A highlight for Carl Junction was a 29-point scoring performance by Issac Hoberecht, including five 3-pointers.
The Yellowjackets led 36-25 at intermission.
Carl Junction (1-2) will host McDonald County at 7 p.m. today.
College Heights girls 77, Southwest 23
College Heights Christian won its seventh game in eight outings by cruising past visiting Southwest.
Emmy Colin scored 27 points to lead the way for College Heights, which held a 57-12 advantage at halftime.
The only other player to score in double figures for either team was College Heights' Catie Secker with 11.
College Heights will next see action on Jan. 3 when it hosts Jasper at Ozark Christian College.
McAuley girls 42, Galena 41
With four seconds left in the game and the score tied 41-all, Taylor Schiefelbein hit 1-of-2 free throws to give McAuley the edge over visiting Galena.
McAuley rallied from a 26-19 halftime deficit and trailed 34-29 at the end of three quarters.
Schiefelbein made 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to spark the Warriors' comeback.
In addition to 13 points for Schiefelbein, others scoring in double figures for McAuley were Kayleigh Teeter with 11 and Kennedy DeRuy 10.
Mia Sarwinski netted 16 points and Addysin Scarrow 14 to top Galena.
McAuley (6-3) will host Southeast-Cherokee at 6 p.m. Jan. 3.
