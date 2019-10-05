NEOSHO, Mo. — Staci Saunders looked on the bright side after her Joplin Eagles suffered a hard-fought 25-23, 25-22 loss to Northwest Cedar Hill in the championship match of the Neosho Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday inside the Neosho High School gymnasium.
After a long day of volleyball, the Eagles received the event’s runner-up plaque. And the longtime coach of the Eagles was more than pleased with her team’s showing.
“I feel like our girls played so hard and they played together,” Saunders said. “This is our seniors’ last tournament and our girls wanted to win this for the seniors. We went down swinging and we went down fighting against a very good team. Northwest plays good teams in St. Louis. We played the best we possibly could and it was a great day. I’m proud of my kids.”
The Eagles went 3-1-1 at the annual event. In pool play, Joplin earned wins over Lockwood (25-10, 25-11) and East Newton (25-17, 25-11) and split with Berryville (25-17, 21-25).
In the Gold Bracket semifinals, Joplin defeated Seneca 25-17, 25-21. Northwest beat Berryville 25-19, 25-9 in the other semifinal.
Joplin senior setter Mari Katheryn Saunders and senior libero Jeanie Juneweeranong were named to the all-tourney team. For the tourney, Saunders compiled 67 assists, 27 digs, 23 service points and 21 kills, while Juneweeranong recorded 37 digs.
“Mari and Jeanie both played fantastic all day,” Coach Saunders said. “They ran the floor well and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Junior outside hitter Aubrey Ritter led Joplin’s attack at the net with 23 kills, while senior outside hitter Cassie Sharkey added 17 kills and sophomore middle hitter Kacy Coss contributed 15 kills. The Eagles served well throughout the day, as Angelina Schramm recorded 38 service points, while Addison Saunders had 21 and Allie Lawrence added 20.
Both sets of the title match were close all the way.
The opening set was tied at 10, but Northwest took a 20-15 lead, prompting a timeout from Saunders. After kills from Ritter and Sharkey, along with an attack error by the Lions, the Eagles pulled even at 23-all. But the Lions received a kill from Erica Schamel before the Eagles were unable to dig up a Northwest attack on set point.
The second set was tied at 12 when the Eagles gained the momentum. Back-to-back kills from Sharkey gave Joplin a 17-13 advantage.
The Eagles led 21-16 after a kill from Addison Saunders and a Northwest attack error. But the Lions got on a roll, rattling off six straight points. A kill from Joplin’s Coss tied the set at 22. But the Lions then scored three straight points to secure the set and the match.
“We served tough and we hit tough,” Saunders said. “We blocked the best we could. Our team rose up to the occasion. Our girls played hard and our effort level was great. They played tough.”
Northwest’s Jillian Schmoll, Alyssa Jones, Lizzy Vermillion, Taylor Hasbrook and Maureen Mathews were all named to the all-tourney team.
CONSOLATION BRACKET
In consolation action, Lamar defeated Neosho 25-22, 25-22 in the Silver bracket’s title match,
“We started off poorly, but ended up doing pretty well overall today,” Neosho coach Ann Landrum said. “In a couple of matches, we just couldn’t finish.”
For Lamar, Kyleigh Talbott recorded 41 kills on the day and Ryen Willhite had 30 kills.
Neosho’s Savannah Merriman, Seneca’s Haley Nash, and East Newton’s Madison McDermott were other local players selected to the all-tourney team.
