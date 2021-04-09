BRANSON, Mo. — Branson handed Joplin a 9-0 setback on Thursday afternoon at Pirates' tennis courts.
Joplin's No. 2 doubles team of Ben Wardlow and Colin Vermillion played the closest match of the meet, losing to William Stark-Caleb Buxton 8-4. William Stark also beat Wardlow 8-4 in singles.
"Branson has a large team with a lot of depth," Eagles coach Aaron Stump said. "Ben and Colin won three straight games early in the match. Their opponents made some adjustments and were able to regain the lead."
Joplin plays at the Thomas Jefferson Tennis Invitational on Friday.
