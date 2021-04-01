Kickapoo spoiled Joplin's boys tennis season debut with a 9-0 victory on Thursday at the JHS courts.
Joplin's No. 3 doubles team of Michael Mancipe and Josh Yarnall played the closest match of the meet, losing to Jonathan Chou-Jackson Musil 8-6. Chou also beat Mancipe 8-4 at No. 5 singles.
"Kickapoo was a tough opponent for our first match of the season," new Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "Their team has a mix of experienced players with many who started playing before they reached high school. As a team we played some good games, frequently getting to deuce, but we weren't able to capitalize on some of our opportunities."
Joplin has another home match on Monday against Glendale.
