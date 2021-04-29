The Joplin boys tennis team suffered a 9-0 setback to Willard on Thursday at the JHS courts.
In singles, Logan Merkley was defeated by Caden Lingenfelser 8-0, Jeffrey Evenson lost to Alex Crawford 8-2, Ben Wardlow was defeated by Luke Christensen 8-3, Josh Yarnall fell to Brayden Roth 8-2, Michael Mancipe lost to Austin Long 8-2 and Colin Vermillion was beaten by Seth Miller 8-2.
Doubles action saw Merkley and Evenson fall to Lingenfelser and Crawford 8-0, Wardlow and Vermillion were defeated by Christensen and Roth 8-1 and Yarnall and Mancipe suffered a 8-5 decision to Long and Miller.
"We knew going into today that Willard had a strong team with a lot of depth," Joplin tennis coach Aaron Stump said. "Josh and Michael started out well (in doubles). Their opponents had some strong serves to finish out the match. Despite the score in singles, Josh played well. He had long rallies against his opponents and got to deuce multiple times.
"Ben (in singles) started out pretty far behind, but was able to win a few games near the end of his match."
Joplin plays at Neosho at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
