The Joplin boys tennis team claimed three singles wins and two doubles wins to down Glendale 5-4 on Monday in Joplin.
In singles, Joplin’s Jeffrey Evenson picked up an 8-3 win over Carson Johnson, while Josh Yarnall picked up an 8-4 win over Jack Barnes and Colin Vermillion picked up an 8-5 win over Joshua Kalista.
Doubles action saw the Eagles duo of Logan Merkley and Evenson down Zachary Allen and Burhan Kahn 9-7. The Joplin doubles team of Yarnall and Michael Mancipe also picked up a win, downing Andre Murray and Kalista 8-2.
“Glendale pushed us and made the match close,” Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. “It was nice to see our doubles teams communicating with one another. For singles, even in the matches we lost, the guys played some good games.”
Joplin returns to play at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.