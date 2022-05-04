Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 300 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...From this morning to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. The levee system closes due to flood waters affecting the north central industrial section of Carthage. Flood waters affect low lying areas and country roads north and west of Carthage along the river. Kellogg Lake Park floods and is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 13.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 06/06/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&