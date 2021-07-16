The Joplin Outlaws picked up a signature victory and perhaps the biggest one of the 2021 MINK League season on Friday night.
Behind a two-homer game from Brett Weimers, the Outlaws (14-16) toppled the surging Clarinda A's 6-5 at Joe Becker Stadium. Joplin's victory puts a halt to Clarinda's impressive 10-game winning streak.
And Weimers certainly put the Outlaws on his back.
The Pittsburg, Kansas native, who will play for the Gorillas next spring, went a perfect 4-for-4 and finished with a game-high three runs driven in.
Weimers got the night's scoring started with a solo home run that handed Joplin a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the third. The Outlaws' lead swelled to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth after Drake Angeron turned an ordinary single into a stolen base and eventually touched home on an error committed by the A's.
Then later on in the frame, Weimers belted a two-run blast to increase Joplin's lead to 4-0. It was the right fielder's third long ball of the summer.
However, Clarinda responded with three tallies in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-3. Isaiah Marquez sparked the rally with a two-run double, while Isaac Lopez produced an RBI groundout.
Clarinda knotted the score at 4-4 in the seventh when Lopez ripped an RBI single to bring home Dylan Bailey. After both teams traded runs, the Outlaws provided the final punch in the bottom of the eighth.
Angeron worked a free pass and scored the game-winning run on a dropped third strike by catcher Bailey. That set the stage for Jake Algee, who tossed a clean ninth inning to rack up his second save of the season for Joplin.
In a no-decision, Jack O'Brien threw six innings of three-run ball for the Outlaws. Austin Gottula and John Kea (1-1) covered the next two innings in relief.
Logan Cline and Cade Lott collected hits apiece to round out Joplin's 7-hit attack.
The Outlaws are back in action on Saturday as they play host to Clarinda (31-5) again at 7 p.m. from Joe Becker Stadium. Joplin then welcomes Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Sunday.
