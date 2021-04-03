ANDERSON, Mo. — The Joplin baseball team started out on the right note but ended with a setback.
The Eagles (8-2) split a doubleheader, beating McDonald County 2-1 in game one before falling to West Plains 13-5 in a slugfest.
Against the Mustangs, Cooper got the job done on the mound and at the plate.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound two-way player earned the victory after throwing 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He limited McDonald County (6-4) to only one hit and struck out nine batters.
After Bodee Carlson reached on a single to left in the sixth inning, Cooper belted a two-run home run to give Joplin a 2-1 lead. Submarine righty Josh Harryman, who took over for Cooper in the fifth, slammed the door with 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief with three strikeouts.
West Plains (4-5) struck first against Joplin with four runs in the first two frames and never looked back.
The Zizzers collected 19 hits with seven different players having two or more hits. Haidan Barnard, Colby Hoover and Brayden Hoover all posted three-hit performances for the Zizzers.
Caleb Hawkins was the winning pitcher after going five innings. He gave up four earned runs and held Joplin to as many hits.
The Eagles' offense was highlighted by a solo home run from David Fiscus in the bottom of the sixth. Fielding Campell drove in one off a double while Kirk Chandler and Kyler Stokes picked up run-scoring hits as well.
Campbell suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in four innings.
The Eagles are back in action against Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
