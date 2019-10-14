Joplin tops Pittsburg in interstate volleyball clash

The Joplin Eagles caught a glimpse of the future on Monday night.
Taking the court in a best-of-five sets match, Joplin defeated Pittsburg (Kansas) 3-1 in an interstate prep volleyball clash inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
On the team’s “Pink Night” for breast cancer awareness, the Eagles topped the Purple Dragons 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Teams in Missouri will transition from the current best-of-three sets format to a best-of-five sets match next year. Monday night's nonconference match provided an early preview.
“That was fun and it showed us what it’s like to play a best-of-five sets match,” Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. “It feels good to win this one. I thought we played with confidence and we played to win on a special night. Our parents go all out to make this a nice night and I think our girls got up for that.”
Joplin improved to 13-11 on the season, while Pittsburg of the Southeast Kansas League fell to 21-11.
Like the Eagles, the Purple Dragons are used to playing a best-of-three sets match.
“I liked the best-of-five format,” Pittsburg coach Teresa Van Epps said. “You get to truly play a volleyball match and your endurance and mental toughness are tested. And the Missouri schools are great for us to play. They’re very competitive and they play a higher level of volleyball on this side of the border.”
Joplin senior Mari Katheryn Saunders once again did a little bit of everything from the setter position, compiling 36 assists, 15 digs and seven kills.
“I can’t say enough about Mari,” Coach Saunders said. “She just finds a way to deliver the ball. And tonight, our hitters capitalized on that.”
Junior outside hitter Aubrey Ritter led Joplin’s attack at the net with 16 kills to go along with 15 digs, while senior outside hitter Cassie Sharkey added 11 kills.
“I’m proud of Cassie and Aubrey,” Saunders said. “They both hit consistently. Between the two of them, they only had two hitting errors tonight.”
Senior libero Jeanie Juneweeranong had 32 digs, while sophomore outside hitter Allie Lawrence contributed 15 digs and 13 service points.
Also for the Eagles, junior Addison Saunders had seven service points and five kills and sophomore Angelina Schramm chipped in 10 service points.
Laken Robinson and Zoe Pinamonti led Pittsburg with 10 kills apiece, while Kaydn Matlock had 17 digs and Faith Turner added 10 digs.
The first set was tied at 11, but the Eagles gained the momentum and put together a 14-4 surge to take the opener.
The Purple Dragons took the lead early in the second set and never relinquished it. Late kills from Sophia Pinamonti and Robinson, along with an ace from Turner finished off the set.
The hosts bounced back nicely in the third set, leading 7-2 after an ace from Schramm. Ritter’s kill gave the Eagles a comfortable 19-8 lead, but the Dragons pulled within striking distance with Ela Hendrickson serving. But a pair of late kills from Ritter gave the Eagles the win.
The fourth set was close all the way.
Joplin took a 23-20 lead on Ritter’s kill. After both teams traded errors, Zoe Pinamonti’s kill cut Pittsburg’s deficit to 24-22 before Mari Katheryn Saunders’ tip over the Pittsburg block finished off the set and the match.
“We served effectively and hit effectively,” Saunders said. “We came together and played well together as a team.”
“Our serve-receive is what let us down the most,” Van Epps said. “When we pass well in-system, we’re unstoppable. We’ve got to pass the ball. When we don’t, the outcome is a loss. They aced us five times in the final set. Our serve-receive needs to get better.”
Joplin hosts Carl Junction (14-8) tonight in Central Ozark Conference action.
“I told the girls that if we cut down on the errors we’ll give ourselves a chance tomorrow night,” Saunders said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.