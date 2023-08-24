Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper believes his group got off to a bit of a slow start last year in some games. That’s something he looks to improve on with his Joplin football team in 2023.
“We started slow in some games and that’s something we want to see right out of the gate,” Jasper said. “We want to start out faster and just kind of set the tone for the game and also for the season.”
Jasper and the Eagles will get that shot at 8 p.m. Friday at Branson.
Joplin began 2022 with a 34-3 win over the Pirates en route to a 7-3 season. Its season ended with a district loss to Raymore-Peculiar. Branson was 1-9 last year.
“To be honest, it’s about us going out and competing better than we did a year ago,” Branson head coach Aaron Hafner said. “We’re much improved. We’ve kind of established our culture and what we’re going to be about after year one of me being at Branson.”
The Pirates will run a flexbone offense and that usually means a lot of running. Jasper said he will look for his defense to tackle well.
“We have to get a lot of people to the ball, we have to be very physical,” Jasper said. “Not just up front but on defense we have to get a lot of hats to the ball and push the pile back.”
As for when his team is on offense, he will see a 4-3 defense from Branson. Jasper considers the linebacker crew that his team will face to be “solid.”
“They’ve got the (Gage) Depee kid that transferred from Ozark at middle linebacker,” Jasper said. “He’s a heck of a ballplayer, so we’ll have to make sure and get him blocked up.”
The other linebackers playing on both sides of Depee are Will Funderburk and Javen Finkbone. Funderburk is the only returning starter while Finkbone is moving down from the safety position.
“I think these young men will be a really good trio at linebacker,” Hafner said.
Joplin will be led by many returning impact players such as running back Quin Renfro, tight end Whit Hafer, quarterback Hobbs Gooch and defensive leader Johnny Williams at linebacker.
Hafner noted that the Division I commits (Renfro, Hafer and Dontrell Holt) at Joplin obviously stand out, but the improvement from Gooch at quarterback is what really got his attention from jamboree film.
“They’re a top team in our conference. They’re well-coached. ... Everyone talks about their D-I players, but I think the first thing that stood out to me on film in the jamboree was how much improved their quarterback was,” Hafner said. “... I think you could see that he’s put a lot of work in to improve his craft.”
CARTHAGE AT REPUBLIC
Carthage head coach Jon Guidie will bring a very new team into the 2023 season. And he’s ready to see them get the experience they need at 8 p.m. on Friday night at Republic.
“We don’t really know what to expect with this group,” Guidie said. “There’s so many new faces. We want to see them grow up in a hurry, that’s for sure.”
The defense is full of new starters at all 11 positions while the offense features seven new leaders. The four returning starters are all on the offensive line. Guidie expects to rely heavily on the offensive line this season. He noted that there will be a lot of seniors playing this year who have not taken a varsity snap.
Carthage opened last season with a 56-26 win over Republic before going on to finish 11-2. Carthage fell in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Francis Howell. Republic finished 8-4 and fell to Carthage again in the postseason, 28-14.
Republic head coach Ryan Cornelson noted that this is a “big game” for them as they’ve “never beaten” Carthage. Cornelson said in his research over the past 23 or more years, Carthage has won this matchup.
“As far as I could look back, we’ve never beaten them,” Cornelson said. “And that’s a tall task.”
Republic will return plenty of experience in 2023, and Guidie has noticed that.
“They return a lot of really, really talented players starting with their quarterback,” Guidie said. “He’s a very athletic kid. He was an all-conference player last year.”
That quarterback is Wyatt Woods.
Guidie also noted some key players for Republic were tight end James Rexroate, who is already committed to Memphis, and outside linebackers Cole Gimlin and Kendall Curbo.
NEOSHO AT WILLARD
Brandon Taute and his Neosho Wildcats will travel to Willard to face the Tigers at 8 p.m. Friday. These two teams met in Neosho to kick off the 2022 season and produced one of the craziest high school football games the state of Missouri has ever seen with a 79-72 final in favor of Neosho.
The teams met again in the district opener and Willard got revenge with its only win of the season.
Neosho finished 4-6, while Willard was 1-10.
“That game last year was one for the records,” Willard head coach Frank Tristan said. “We hope to not duplicate some of those things defensively.”
The Wildcats graduated multiple offensive weapons in Jared Siler, Isaiah Green and offensive lineman Carter Baslee. But with Quenton Hughes returning at quarterback they look to keep that offensive success from last year.
Neosho averaged around 35 points per game in 2022. Taute wants to see a cleanly played game to start 2023.
“We want to execute our system,” he said. “Week 1 there can be a lot of penalties. We’re looking to play clean but fast and physical at the same time.”
Taute sees Willard as an improved squad, noting that coach Tristan has instilled his program into the team and are now executing at a high level.
Tristan considers his senior group this year as “mature” and the expectations for them will be a little different.
“We’re hoping that we’re much more disciplined this year, defensively. I think we will be,” Tristan added.
