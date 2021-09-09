Resolve, resiliency and fight are all attributes that would accurately describe the Joplin Eagles heading into Week 3.
The Class 6 No. 4 Eagles are flying high with signature victories over Webb City and Nixa to open the season.
“We are completing and finishing out games,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “The guys are continuing preparation and teamwork, just being good teammates.
“Nixa’s front-eight was tremendous last week. The work (our O-line) guys put in not only in preparation, but throughout that game and continuing to make adjustments ... they were just being physical. Our offensive linemen rose to the challenge.”
But now Joplin returns to the gauntlet with a 7 p.m. matchup at Ozark on Friday.
While the Eagles are 2-0, the Tigers are 0-2 after suffering a 49-14 loss to Carthage in Week 1 and a 23-21 loss at Branson in Week 2. However, Ozark got the better of Joplin last season with a 51-43 victory at Junge Field despite the Eagles almost erasing a 24-point fourth quarter deficit.
“They are a flexbone offense and Coach (Chad) Depee has been running that for a long time,” Jasper said. “We saw firsthand last year when it’s going well what it can do to you as far as keeping you off the field and time of possession. You start pressing and you can’t turn the ball over against them because then they chunk that much more time off, so those are things with that type of offense can do to someone.
“Ozark controls the tempo of the game. Those are the things that we are going to have to defend against. We are going to work hard on putting them in long yardage situations on third down instead of third and short, which is what they want. Obviously, they want you to suck up and commit everyone to the run. When they run, they want to throw over the top and get big chunks like that.”
Joplin’s offense has favored the pass through two games, averaging 236 yards through the air and 189 yards on the ground for 425 total yards.
Quarterback Always Wright is an efficient 41 of 58 passing for 473 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Hudson Moore, a towering 6-foot-6 wideout, leads a deep receiving corps with 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
“Hudson’s catch radius is huge,” Jasper said. “He works really hard and catches the ball really well. It doesn’t have to be right at his chest. He can go get the football wherever it’s thrown and be athletic like that with his ball skills as well.”
Drew VanGilder and Quin Renfro continue to share carries at running back. VanGilder has run for 179 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns, while Renfro has 106 yards on the ground in the same amount of attempts.
Renfro scored his first touchdown of the season thanks to a three-yard run last week.
“Quin and Drew (VanGilder) make a great combination,” Jasper said. “They help each other out when one is not getting reps. They are still mentally getting reps and helping each other out. That is fun to see. Quin is just working hard and trying to get his reads to the best of his ability, make the cuts where he needs to make them and explode through the hole.
“I think the biggest challenge for Quin and Drew is that patience when they get the ball that they are not being too quick to the hole and letting it develop a little bit.”
Linebacker Draven VanGilder leads the defense with 26 tackles, and defensive back Evan Overstreet is next with 19.
“We have to be disciplined in the secondary (against Ozark),” Jasper said. “We obviously have to be true to our option responsibilities. But again, it comes down to physicality up front. We have to be more physical than their offensive line.”
