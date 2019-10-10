The Class 6 No. 4-ranked Joplin Eagles are two-thirds of the way through the season and have accumulated a 6-0 record.
With three games left, including a road matchup with Ozark at 7 tonight, coach Curtis Jasper is pleased with where his football team is at.
“I think we are in a good spot because we are coming out each week in the right frame of mind,” he said. “We are working and still trying to get better. As long as we keep doing that, I think good things will continue to happen.”
The Eagles are averaging 47 points, rushing for 255 yards per game and passing for an additional 186. Quarterback Blake Tash has completed 76 percent of his passes for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns, while running back Isaiah Davis has 880 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 102 carries to lead the backfield. Zach Westmoreland has a team-high 592 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 47 catches.
“Coach (Brandon) Taute told me that we have scored on something like 12 of our last 14 drives,” Jasper said. “I like the way we are coming out each possession valuing the ball. Our guys up front are doing a great job blocking, and our skill guys are doing a great job executing.”
The Joplin defense is limiting teams to 22 points per game, led in tackles by linebacker Scott Lowe (51 total). Defensive back Elijah Eminger, who also has an interception, has 46 tackles, while linebacker Holden Ledford has 43 total stops. Westmoreland leads the defense with three interceptions, while Jacob Prosser has a team-high three sacks.
“That side of the ball has been great,” Jasper said. “We have had some injuries over there, so it really has been the next-man-up mentality. We are really excited for some of the guys who have stepped up and done a great job.”
The Tigers enter the week with a 4-2 record, but are a spotless 3-0 at home.
“I think they are a little bit more comfortable at home,” Jasper said. “Another thing they have done well is closing out close games. All four of their wins have come in close games, so they kind of remind me of us our last year in the Ozark Conference. … That makes them a dangerous team.”
The Tigers predominantly use an option offense, running the ball more than 80 percent of the time. Ozark is putting up 21 points per game.
“Their offensive line does a really good job of firing off the ball,” Jasper said. “They have three running backs and a quarterback that can run the ball effectively. They also have a receiver (Jake Skaggs) who has great ball skills. He is extremely hard to tackle, so it will be important for us to know where he is at.”
Ozark’s defense, allowing 30 points per game, uses a multiple look on defense.
“They move people around a lot in their front six and man up in the back half,” Jasper said. “I think they try to lock you up defensively long enough and confuse you up front to try and hit home with some of their pressures to get negative plays on first and second down.”
What is the key for the Eagles to hand the Tigers their first home loss?
“We need to tackle well with their multitude of athletes who can carry and catch the ball well,” Jasper said. “We have to be more physical at the point of attack, and offensively, we need to be true to our zone in our blocking scheme. We have to understand where the pressure is coming from, what they are trying to do and take advantage of what they give us.”
