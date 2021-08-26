When Joplin and Webb City meet, you’ll need a bag of popcorn.
Case in point: The past two years when these heavyweights from the Central Ozark Conference have squared off has resulted in shootouts.
And keep the corn popping because it will be no different at 7 p.m. Friday when Joplin visits Webb City at Cardinal Stadium to open the 2021 season.
“We have had a great summer and (preseason) practices,” Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. “It has been good. You can tell the kids are ready to go play a game. It has been fun trying to install the game plan and work on that this week rather than just doing drills without having an opponent to play at the end of the week.”
Those up to speed with the renewed Joplin-Webb City rivalry know that the Eagles have been a thorn in the Cardinals’ side the last two years, having notched back-to-back wins with a 35-28 victory in 2019 and a 41-40 triumph in 2020.
Last year’s Joplin win snapped a 13-game winning streak for Webb City, who last lost in Week 2 of the 2019 campaign against the dreaded Eagles.
Joplin became the first team to beat the Cardinals in consecutive seasons since Columbia Hickman and Kearney did so in the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
But Webb City’s tradition won’t fade in the minds of the Eagles.
“I expect Webb City to be a team that plays really hard,” Jasper said. “They are really fundamental and don't beat themselves. That is Webb City football.”
The Eagles are coming off a 6-5 season and fell to Class 6 eventual state champion Raymore-Peculiar in the district semifinals last season. It was the third-straight year Joplin lost in the Class 6 playoffs to the eventual state champion.
The Eagles’ veteran offense is led by standout Always Wright at quarterback. Wright has a plethora of options returning in the receiving corps, including Landen Atherton at tight end and Bruce Wilbert and Terrance Gibson at receiver.
Joplin returns two full-time starters on the offensive line in senior Dawson Phillips and sophomore Dontrell Holt. In total, the Eagles return 27 seniors.
“We feel pretty good about things,” Jasper said. “Obviously, we have a pretty good-sized senior class that are doing a good job of establishing the standard of what we want to do and how we want to do it. As long as that continues and as long as we continue to work together and push each other, good things will happen.”
The defense returns eight of 11 starters divided among all three levels — Donovahn Watkins, Gunner Price and Joe Jasper on the line, Robert Kelly at linebacker and Donovyn Fowler, Korey Read, Evan Overstreet and Luke Vieselmeyer in the secondary.
“Donovahn Watkins has had a really good offseason defensively,” Jasper said. “Gunner Price has looked good in practice. Joe Jasper. Draven VanGilder. Johnny Williams. Evan Overstreet. Korey Read ... really, we have had a lot of guys look good so far in practice, but you have to take what you practice and apply it to game- like situations.”
Jasper said there are two keys for success when playing Webb City defensively.
“You have to be very physical and be assignment sound,” he said. “You have to be able to run your game plan and execute your game plan, as well as on the field as on paper and be consistent with the responsibilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.