Joplin put together arguably its most complete game to date against Carl Junction last Friday night.
The Eagles’ 49-28 win over the Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak and got the team back to the .500 mark at 2-2 on the season.
And for the fourth straight week, the Eagles’ dynamic offense was the headliner, but there were signs of marked improvements defensively.
“We still started off slow on the defensive side, but when we started getting more pressure on the quarterback and specifically (by) Jacob Prosser, that made things go a lot better,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “I thought defensively we tackled better, and the intensity from everyone playing was a good sign.”
Jasper was impressed with the overall effort from the team last week, but he still sees areas that need to be cleaned up.
“There are still things we have to clean up,” Jasper said. “Obviously, the Webb City game was a pretty good effort all the way around. I was real happy with the intensity and passion that our kids played with during the CJ game.”
Despite dealing with a number of injuries throughout the early part of the season, Joplin has shown some impressive depth with players like wide receiver Landon Atherton and running back Trayquan Peavler getting thrusted into expanded roles last week.
In fact, Atherton caught a pass for 60 yards last week and Peavler rushed for 57 yards on six carries, scoring a touchdown.
“And defensively we have been able to rotate some defensive lineman in and keep them fresh along with a couple of linebackers and defensive backs as well,” Jasper said.
The Eagles face a winless Willard team today at 7 p.m., a squad that’s been outscored by a 140-40 margin through four games. It’s the Tigers’ slowest start to a season since the 2011 campaign.
Jasper said Willard runs multiple personalities on offense.
“They will run power formations and the power run game, power counters with tight ends, wing backs and fullbacks,” Jasper said. “But they will also go four or five wide and go spread and throw the ball. Defensively, we are going to have to be adept at stopping those.
“Our linebackers against their spread will be different than when they got two tight ends, a wing and a fullback.”
But Jasper sees this game as an opportunity for Joplin to build off last week’s win and show continued improvement on both sides of the ball.
“The main thing is we have to focus on getting better and focus on playing hard for a full game,” Jasper said. “We need to execute the game plan. Tackle. We need to do all the fundamental things to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.