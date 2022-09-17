Leading up to the highly-touted matchup against Webb City, Joplin coach Curtis Jasper challenged his players to do four things.
Prepare, out-prepare, out-execute and play harder than the Cardinals.
And the Eagles did not disappoint in all those categories as Joplin defeated Webb City 24-8 in a Central Ozark Conference showdown on Friday night at Junge Stadium.
Ranked No. 8 in Class 6, the Eagles (4-0) kept pace with Nixa atop the COC standings and became the first team to beat Missouri’s all-time leader in state championships (16) four straight times since Mount Vernon did so from 1984-87.
“It’s huge. I love it for our kids,” Jasper said. “Obviously Webb City’s a great program. I thought our kids prepared well all week long. I challenged them to do four things: prepare, out prepare them, out-execute them and play harder than them. I thought those were the things we needed to focus on this week. I thought we accomplished those things.”
Of course, the schedule hardly lightens up for Joplin in Week 5, which travels to Nixa next Friday night in a battle of unbeatens. Nixa dispatched Branson 56-17 to remain perfect for the season.
“I couldn’t be more proud, but we have to stay hungry,” Jasper said. “We’ve got Nixa coming up. That’s the thing with this conference. You have a huge win over a rival and here comes another one. We have to stay level-headed and continue to do what we have been doing. It’s awesome. I love these kids. They are phenomenal.”
Ranked No. 2 in Class 5, the Cardinals fell to 2-2 on the young season. Webb City is now 1-4 against Joplin since the two schools started playing each other as COC foes.
“Not to take anything away from them, but I felt like we matched up really well with them,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “I don’t think our offense played as well as we could have in the first half. I thought we got out-played. When you get the ball down and turn it over, we talk about the moment of truth. You don’t make the plays you need to make at the most crucial time. We just didn’t make the plays we needed to to finish drives. We had bad things on both sides of the ball.”
Like the Nixa game in Week 1, Webb City was stymied by a barrage of untimely penalties and turnovers despite controlling the pace of play for the majority of the first half.
Take the opening drive of the game, for instance.
Webb City drove the length of the field before fumbling the ball on first down at the goal line. Joplin defensive end Blake Farmer came up with the recovery.
The Eagles didn’t take advantage, initially. Quarterback Hobbs Gooch couldn’t corral a high snap as the ball went into the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Webb City an early 2-0 lead with 5:38 to play in the period.
But Joplin’s defense forced multiple stops over the next several possessions. That included a Webb City turnover on downs early in the second quarter.
The Eagles cashed in with a methodical 10-play, 64-yard drive. Running back Quin Renfro put an exclamation mark on the possession with a 10-yard touchdown scamper as Joplin pulled in front 7-2 with 7:40 left in the first half.
On the ensuing drive, the Cardinals continued to shoot themselves in the foot. A false start call on the first play of the possession immediately pushed Webb City back and the visitors wound up going three-and-out.
The Eagles took advantage.
On the first play from scrimmage, running back Drew VanGilder broke through with a whopping 74-yard TD run, extending Joplin’s lead to 14-2 at the 5:46 mark in the second stanza.
And the Cardinals were in prime position to score before halftime. Webb City’s offense went the length of the field again and reached the goal line.
But the Cardinals fumbled on third down at the 1-yard line as Farmer collected his second recovery of the game. Joplin milked the rest of the clock, going into halftime with a 12-point lead.
After forcing Joplin to go three-and-out to open the second half, Webb City responded on its opening possession. Breckin Galardo found an opening in the defense and ran 31 yards to paydirt as the Cardinals trimmed the deficit to 14-8 at the 8:48 mark.
The PAT was no good for Webb City.
The Eagles built a little more cushion on the ensuing drive. Kicker Joseph Ipsen split the uprights with a 25-yard field goal to pull Joplin in front by nine with 1:07 left in the third period.
“That put us up two scores,” Jasper said. “It made them continue to have to chase us. That took that much more out of them.”
Webb City had another chance to score with 7:01 left to play in the fourth quarter, going for it on fourth-and-goal but Eagle linebacker Draven VanGilder came up with a goal line stand to force the turnover on downs.
The Cardinals got the ball back once more, but Joplin’s Bennett Dall picked off Landon Johnson’s third-down pass with 4:42 remaining in the game.
And the Eagles put the game on ice with the first play of the next possession. Renfro scored a 37-yard TD run to account for the game’s final score.
The run game proved to be vital for Joplin’s success. The Eagles accumulated 211 of their 274 total yards of offense on the ground.
Renfro ran the ball 16 times for 105 yards and two TDs. Drew VanGilder added 97 yards in six carries (16.2 yards per carry).
“It was huge, especially when there are so many swings and penalties,” Jasper said. “We only ended up having five, but gosh, they were in terrible situations. To be able to establish ourselves when we had to have it, I thought was awesome. Drew’s big run and then Quin’s big run. I thought that was a big deal for us.”
Gooch completed 7 of 13 passes for 63 yards. Whit Hafer had two catches for 20 yards, while Terrance Gibson caught two passes for 15 yards.
The Eagles defense shined once again as a unit, forcing four turnovers in addition to three turnover on downs.
Pacing Joplin’s defense was Jonathan Williams with nine tackles. Draven VanGilder and Noah Soriano registered eight stops apiece.
Webb City netted 371 yards (226 rushing and 145 passing). The Cardinals had eight penalties for 48 yards.
Galardo ran the ball 29 times for 167 yards and one TD. Johnson completed 11 of 17 passes for 127 yards and one interception.
William Hayes caught six passes for 86 yards. AJ Bash led the Webb City defense with six tackles.
The season is far from over for Webb City, which plays at Ozark next week. At this time last year, the Cardinals were also 2-2 on the heels of a 42-14 setback to Carthage.
The rest is history beyond that point. Webb City went 9-1 the rest of the season en route to its state-record 16th state title.
“We are missing some guys in the backfield,” Roderique said. “We are playing with some guys that didn’t expect to play as much early. It is what is. In Week 4, you shouldn’t be making those mistakes we made tonight and certainly that had a lot to do with our lack of success.
“We have some great kids here in our program. I’m sure they’ll bounce back and be ready to work on Monday.”
